Taylor Swift Replies to Letter from Seven-Year-Old Fan at Eras Show

Taylor Swift replied to a seven-year-old fan’s letter at an Eras Tour stop in Las Vegas. The pop star made the gesture to the young fan, Bella, mid-show.

After the show, the fan’s mother, Gina Lanzino, posted a TikTok detailing the interaction and thanking Swift for taking the time to reach out to Bella.

In the video Lanzino posted, she read off the letter Bella wrote to Swift. “‘Dear Taylor, I’m your biggest fan. My favorite color is … what’s yours?’ [And] she drew a little picture.”

After panning over the picture, Lanzino added, “She says, ‘I’m gonna bring this to the show and make sure Taylor gets this letter.’ I was kinda like, ‘I don’t really think that’s going to happen, but let’s try.'”

During the show, Bella was able to successfully deliver the letter to Swift through an usher, who agreed to make sure the pop star received it.

“We were about halfway through the show … when some people came to our box and they were asking for Bella. I had actually forgot about the letter by that time,” Lanzino said. “[They said], ‘We wanted to give this to you.’ It was the letter Bella gave to Taylor and she [Taylor] signed it.”

The usher was able to find Bella through her section number, which she wrote on the back of the letter.

“They filmed my daughter getting the letter back because they wanted to pass it back to Taylor,” Lanzino added. Check out the TikTok below.

Swift launched her Eras Tour earlier this month in Glendale, Arizona. The trek will continue for most of the summer. Swift will wrap up the trek in Inglewood, California, on August 9 with two nights at SoFi Stadium. The tour sees support from HAIM, Paramore, beabadoobee, Phoebe Bridgers, Girl in Red, Gracie Abrams, OWENN, MUNA and GAYLE.

