Mickey Guyton Hosting National Christmas Tree Lighting Special, Talks Michael Bolton Duet

With Thanksgiving right around the corner, the holiday season is in full swing and that means the White House is preparing for its annual tree lighting ceremony. First started in 1923 thanks to President Calvin Coolidge, the White House has kicked off the Christmas season with a tree lighting ceremony featuring a plethora of artists. This year, the ceremony will be hosted by country music singer Mickey Guyton.

Videos by American Songwriter

Although hosting the ceremony is a massive honor for Guyton, she will also perform alongside other artists like Joe Walsh, Samara Joy, Renee Rapp, and Dionne Warwick. The festivities are scheduled to take place on November 30 and will be held on the Ellipse at The White House. The 52-acre park located south of the White House offers a spectacular setting for the tree lighting ceremony.

While the ceremony takes place on November 30, it will not air until December 15 on CBS at 9 PM. For those who might not be able to catch the event, it will also be available to stream on Paramount+.

Mickey Guyton Excited To Perform With Michael Bolton

Besides hosting the ceremony, Christmas seemed to come early for Guyton as she recently performed with the legendary Michael Bolton on the song “Christmas Ins’t Christmas”. A longtime fan of Bolton, Guyton gushed over the opportunity to work with what she considered “one of the most iconic voice of our lifetime.” She added, “It’s freaking Michael Bolton”.

Still stunned by the opportunity, Guyton recalled her excitement, admitting, “He’s one of the most iconic people. I have no idea how it happened. I just got a call saying Michael Bolton wants to do a Christmas song with you, and I was like, ‘Yeah.’ It’s Michael freaking Bolton. That’s the quote.”

As for their duet on “Christmas Ins’t Christmas”, which is out now, Guyton said, “It’s just a fun freaking song, Christmas isn’t Christmas without you. It’s just a fun, catchy Christmas song.”

While families gather together for the holidays, Guyton will perform with Bolton for the special, “The Wonderful World of Disney: Magical Holiday Celebration.” Streaming on Disney+ and Hulu on November 26, the singer will once again stand with Bolton before jetting off to Washington D.C. for the tree lighting ceremony.

(Featured Image by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)