Blake Shelton Tour 2024: How to Buy Tickets and Upcoming Dates

Country music star Blake Shelton has just announced new dates for his Back To The Honky Tonk Tour. He’s starting his tour at the Giant Center in Pennsylvania in February before wrapping up the run in Wichita, Kansas in late March.

Videos by American Songwriter

Blake Shelton is known for electrifying shows and the new Back To The Honky Tonk Tour is set to be no different. For his first tour run of 2024, Shelton is going to bring Dustin Lynch and Emily Ann Roberts as his supporting guests, two prominent up-and-comers in the world of country music.

If you want to see Blake Shelton live, tickets are available now through StubHub where orders are 100% guaranteed through StubHub’s FanProtect program. StubHub is a secondary market ticketing platform, and prices may be higher or lower than face value, depending on demand.

Shelton hasn’t performed live since September, so tickets will probably sell out quickly. We may see a whole new setlist from the “Austin” star, but the country singer brings out the hits for his live shows, including “Come Back As A Country Boy”, “The More I Drink”, and fan-favorite “Hillbilly Bone”.

Emily Ann Roberts was a contestant on the hit show The Voice, becoming a finalist through Coach Blake Shelton on season nine. The “Can’t Hide Country” singer will be joining Shelton at every venue of the tour, playing in arenas, amphitheaters, and stadiums around the country.

Dustin Lynch is another great supporting act joining Shelton on the road. He’s won awards through the Country Music Awards, CMT Music Awards, and the iHeartMusic Radio Awards, giving Lynch a level of expertise fans will love to see live.

If you’re looking to catch Blake Shelton on his latest tour run, get tickets now. They’re sure to sell out as the Grammy-nominated artist isn’t used to having many tickets left available. Official tickets are on sale now through StubHub, and you can find them by clicking here.

02/22 — Hershey, Pennsylvania — Giant Center

02/23 — Detroit, Michigan — Little Caesars Arena

02/24 — Milwaukee, Wisconsin — Fiserv Forum

02/29 — Lafayette, Louisiana — Cajundome

03/01 — Austin, Texas — Moody Center

03/02 — Bossier City, Louisiana — Brookshire Grocery Arena

03/07 — Saskatoon, Saskatchewan, Canada — Sasktel Centre

03/08 — Edmonton, Alberta, Canada — Rogers Place

03/09 — Calgary, Alberta, Canada — Scotiabank Saddledome

03/14 — Spokane, Washington — Spokane Arena

03/15 — Tacoma, Washington — Tacoma Dome

03/16 — Portland, Oregon — Moda Center

03/21 — Fresno, California — Save Mart Center

03/22 — Palm Springs, California — Acrisure Arena

03/23 — Glendale, Arizona — Desert Diamond Arena

03/27 — Moline, Illinois — Vibrant Arena at the Mark

03/29 — Wichita, Kansas — Intrust Bank Arena

FAQs

When do tickets for the Blake Shelton 2024 tour go on sale?

Tickets for Blake Shelton’s 2024 tour are on sale now.

Where can I purchase official tickets to the Blake Shelton 2024 tour?

You can find official tickets for Blake Shelton’s 2024 tour, called the Back To The Honky Tonk Tour, right now on StubHub.

Are there any presale codes or early access opportunities for the Blake Shelton 2024 tour?

No, there aren’t any presale codes or early opportunities for the Blake Shelton 2024 tour as tickets are already on sale now.

How much do Blake Shelton tour tickets cost? Are there different pricing tiers?

Tickets depend on the specific concert venue you choose to attend. There are different pricing tiers depending on the venue you attend and what is included in the price of your ticket, or how close you’d like to sit to the stage.

Is there a limit to how many tickets I can buy?

Yes, StubHub is currently placing a limit of 24 tickets per transaction on their site. If you’d like to buy more tickets, you may be able to do so through a second transaction.

What’s the difference between VIP tickets and regular tickets?

VIP tickets usually come with added benefits, including exclusive access to the concert venue, access to line-free merchandise booths, free food and drinks, and even front-row seating.

Regular tickets usually just cover the cost of admission and guarantee you a seat at the concert.

Are there any meet-and-greet or backstage pass opportunities for the Blake Shelton 2024 tour?

It doesn’t look like Blake Shelton will be doing meet-and-greets or backstage pass opportunities on this run of tour shows.

What are the Back To The Honkey Tonk Tour dates and locations?

Blake Shelton has recently announced a 17-stop run for this Back To The Honky Tonk Tour. If you’re a big fan, we suggest buying tickets now as this may be his only run of liver performances for 2024.

Is there an age restriction for the Blake Shelton 2024 tour concert?

No, there isn’t an age restriction for the Blake Shelton 2024 tour, but you should check with your local concert venue before attending just in case.

Can I get a refund or exchange my ticket if I can’t attend?

Ticket refunds and exchanges are subject to the venue’s policy. Please contact the venue directly for more information.

Can I bring a camera or recording device to the Blake Shelton 2024 Back To The Honky Tonk Tour?

You can bring personal recording equipment like the camera on your phone but you won’t be allowed to bring professional camera equipment or a camera bag.

Will merchandise be available for purchase at the concert?

Yes, Blake Shelton will have merchandise available for business at his concerts.

Are there opening acts or special guests for the Blake Shelton Back To The Honky Tonk Tour?

Yes, Blake Shelton has announced that he’ll be bringing two guests with him for the Back To The Honkey Tonk Tour: Dustin Lynch and Emily Ann Roberts.

What happens if the concert is postponed or canceled?

If the concert is postponed, your tickets will be valid for the new date. If the concert is canceled, you will be eligible for a refund. Please note that this information is subject to change.

How can I avoid scams or counterfeit tickets?

You can avoid scams and counterfeit tickets by purchasing official tickets through StubHub, or by clicking here.

Photo by Erika Goldring/Getty Images

When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.