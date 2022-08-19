Blake Shelton Embraces the Mullet and ’90s Country with “No Body”

Blake Shelton’s new single “No Body” is drenched in ’90s country feels. With lyrics like Don’t wanna scoot the boots with no body / Get straight tequila drunk on no body / Wrap these arms around no body / No body but yours, the carefree honky tonk-soaked single is a revival of the country Shelton started on when he first made his way to Nashville in the 1990s as a teen along with more nostalgic bits, including a nod to Conway Twitty.

A longtime fan, Shelton covered Twitty’s 1988 hit “Goodbye Time” on his third album Blake Shelton’s Barn & Grill in 2005.

“All I ever considered myself was a country singer,” said Shelton. “I love country music and that’s on my horizon – from a career standpoint – just keeping that thing going and having songs on the radio and being able to go out and tour and play. That’s what I do. I am a country singer.”



Topped in a freshly coifed mullet, cowboy hat and getup, in the video, directed by Adam Roghtlein, Shelton travels back in time, his hair worn as a mullet in a retro country bar scene, complete with line dancing patrons dressed in clothing from the era.



Now a 12-year member of the Grand Ole Opry member, Shelton is set to return to the iconic stage on Sept. 10 to perform the early and late shows.

Shelton released his 12th album Body Language in 2021 and is also scheduled to return as a mentor and judge on Season 22 of The Voice, which will premiere Sept. 19 on NBC.