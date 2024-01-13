Blake Shelton Opens Up About the Importance & Stresses of Being a Stepdad to Gwen Stefani’s Kids

For over the past two decades, Blake Shelton has graced fans all over the country with his music. Performing hits like “God’s Country”, “Ol’ Red”, and “Some Beach”, the singer not only received several Grammy Award nominations, including two for Best Country Album, but Shelton also landed a spot on the hit show The Voice. He even won the competition nine times. But while the star knows the pressures of performing, he recently admitted that one of the most important aspects of his life was being a stepdad to Gwen Stefani’s children.

Marrying Stefani in 2021, the singer welcomed not just her but her three sons, Zuma, 15, Apollo, 9, and Kingston, 17, into his life. Speaking with CMT Hot 20 Countdown, the singer told host Cody Alan, “I take enjoyment in all of it, I also stress out a lot about it. It is important to me, and I don’t want to be the guy that advised them to do the wrong thing somehow.”

Showing just how seriously he takes his stepfather role, Shelton added, “I take that stuff, it’s about the only thing I do take pretty serious in my life. Obviously, everybody out there watching that’s got a kid knows what I’m talking about. There’s not that one thing that I can put my finger on, there’s things every day.”

Blake Shelton Is More Than A Country Singer

While learning as he goes, Shelton also explained how watching Kingston perform on stage for the first time was the “most nerve-wracking music experience I’ve had in 20 years.” Having watched Kingston practice his musical talents, both Stefani and Shelton believed performing at Shelton’s Ole Red in Tishomingo, Oklahoma was a great place to start since the venue isn’t extremely large. Sharing his concerns, Shelton admitted, “It just takes that one person there with their phone, which is totally fine, by the way, it just got a lot more attention than we thought it would. But, thank God, he did a great job.”

Never missing a moment to speak about his loving marriage with Stefani, in 2022, Shelton praised her children for helping him find a side of himself he never knew. “They’ve taught me something about myself that I never knew: I’m more than just a country singer or a goofy guy. I’m someone they actually lean on, and that’s not a responsibility that I ever had and not something that I ever considered even being into.” He continued, “It’s a different kind of self-worth. Maybe it’s the opposite of self-worth because you put yourself way down on the rung, and they move up ahead of you.”

