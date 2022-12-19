Luke Bryan’s Pickup Truck is Stolen in Christmas Prank for a Good Cause

Luke Bryan and his wife Caroline are using their annual Pranksmas for good.

In the latest installment of 2022 Pranksmas, Caroline partners with Adam LaRoche to steal her husband’s truck as a benefit for LaRoche’s foundation. It all started with a video call between Caroline and the former MLB player and co-founder of the E3 Ranch Foundation, LaRoche saying he needs her “assistance” to “steal your husband’s truck and raffle it off.”

“That’s awesome,” Caroline says with a smile. “He will never suspect this.” Making good on her promise, Caroline takes a video of her husband’s 2021 GMC Sierra truck sitting in the garage. “It’s yours for the taking,” she assures. Footage from a security camera on the family’s property shows a crew of three people sneaking into the garage and driving off in the truck. The next morning, a very confused Bryan comes out to the garage, his truck nowhere to be found.

“Have you reported it stolen? Was it stolen from this home?” he asks as his friends show him the video of the fake robbery.

“Somebody come in here and stole my pickup truck,” Bryan tells his wife when she comes out to inspect the situation. “This is not a joke.” The singer soon realizes it’s all a prank when a video of where the truck is located includes LeRoach’s face in the frame.

“You’re shitting me,” Bryan says laughing. But the country superstar is a good sport about it all, co-signing the effort in an Instagram video encouraging fans to enter the Luke Gives Back contest. One hundred percent of the proceeds will go to the E3 Foundation, which partners with various organizations to support combat veterans and fight against human trafficking.

“PRANKSMAS DAY 4: Prank With a Purpose,” Caroline titles the video. “@e3foundation and I stole Luke’s truck and we put it up for auction!! Go to lukegivesback.org to enter to win his truck and other awesome prizes!!! Help support our combat warriors, fight against human trafficking, and support those in crisis.”

The deadline to enter the contest for the truck and other prizes is December 27. The winner’s name will be selected on January 4 at 12 p.m. ET.

Photo by Terry Wyatt/WireImage