Watch: Kelly Clarkson Faces Off with ‘Fast and the Furious’ Star Michelle Rodriguez in the Season Two Premiere of ‘Barmageddon’

The season two premiere of Barmageddon aired last night. The episode saw Kelly Clarkson and Michelle Rodriguez teaming up with internet micro-celebrities for a series of bar games.

Before introducing host Nikki Garcia, Blake Shelton kicked things off with a song. He sang George Strait’s “All My Exes Live in Texas” to set the mood. Then, Garcia introduced the contestants.

Rodriguez teamed up with her finance, consultant Ben Guan. However, Guan isn’t famous for his financial wizardry. Instead, the internet knows him for trying to do cartwheels up a ramp to a stage to receive his degree. He miscalculated and fell off the ramp. As Shelton pointed out, the fall got him on Barmageddon.

Clarkson teamed up with Tu Tram Nguyen, a social worker from Los Angeles. Nguyen gained internet fame for smashing her head into a wall and falling down some stairs while trying to fool her dog with a magic trick.

“Fool’s Ball” was the first game of the night. It is a life-size version of foosball in which the contestants attach themselves to a horizontal pole. Shelton and Carson Daly stepped in as goalies. Team Michelle took the win with a final score of 9-4. However, Clarkson’s team spun the Wheel of Redemption to keep things tied. As a result, they had to drink a Hot and Bothered. The cocktail is a mixture of ranch dressing soda and buffalo wing soda with a celery garnish and a dash of hot sauce. Clarkson took the shot like a champ.

Next, it was time for Tic-Tac Throwdown—a combination of beer pong and tic-tac-toe. Team Michelle took the win on this as well. The Wheel of Redemption gave Team Kelly the Horeo—an Oreo cookie with horseradish filling. The game remained tied.

Game three was a Barmageddon classic. The teams went outside for Air Cannon Cornhole. This season is bigger and better, though. In the third round, Garcia introduced the Cornholer Maximus: a 12-barrel Gatling gun-style air cannon. Clarkson went into the third round with a 2-1 lead. Then, Rodriguez scored 21 points. However, Clarkson scored a whopping 30 points for the win. In the Wheel of Redemption’s final spin, Team Michelle got the Breakfast and Furious. It was a bowl of cereal with ginger beer instead of milk. The game remained tied 3-3.

Things got wild when the teams went back inside for Drunken Axehole. In the end, Clarkson’s team won the axe (and sawblade) throwing competition 7-4. This gave her team the chance to pull ahead with a 4-3 lead.

As with most nights out at the bar, Barmageddon concluded with Buzzed Words. Each celebrity guest had to sing a karaoke song while their partners listened for “buzz words.” When they heard the words, they poured a shot. Team Michelle got an impressive 8/10 correct. However, Team Kelly pulled ahead by getting all 11 right.

Clarkson became the first winner of Barmageddon season 2.

Shelton invited all the contestants to the stage to close the show with “All My Exes Live in Texas.”

Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images for SiriusXM