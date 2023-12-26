Blake Shelton Shares Hilarious Sequel To Staggering Santa Video: “Santa’s Had a Long Night”

Over the weekend, Blake Shelton posted a video of himself dressed as Santa staggering through Downtown Nashville. He put on the drunken Father Christmas act to promote his bar, Ole Red as well as the holiday episode of his show Barmageddon.

Videos by American Songwriter

Last night, Shelton returned to Instagram to give his followers a look at how the saga of the sauced-up Santa ended. In the photo, Shelton’s fake beard serves as a makeshift pillow as he snoozes face down on a marble countertop. In the caption, he wrote, “Santa’s had a long night. Watch the Barmageddon Holiday special tonight on USA Network.”

[RELATED: Blake Shelton Staggers Through Downtown Nashville in Santa Suit, Spends Christmas Weekend Skiing with Gwen Stefani]

Blake Shelton Competes in the Barmageddon Christmas Special

The holiday episode of Barmageddon aired for the first time on Monday, December 4. The show aired again last night (December 25). However, those who didn’t have the chance to watch either of those broadcasts are in luck. The entire season is available to stream right now on Peacock, Hulu, YouTube TV, Sling TV, Amazon Prime Video, and more.

[Get Tickets to See Blake Shelton Live via StubHub]

Usually, Shelton and Carson Daly stay out of the games. Instead, they offer words of encouragement. Or, in the case of the country singer, tell jokes at the contestants’ expense. The holiday episode was different, thought. It saw Shelton facing off against rapper and Law & Order: SVU star Ice-T in a series of holiday-themed bar games. To crank up the holiday cheer, Shelton sported his Santa suit throughout the competition. However, Ice-T wasn’t without festive garb. He donned a Christmas sweater and matching hat for the show.

Shelton may have been in the heat of the competition, but that didn’t make him stop cracking jokes. He had plenty of good-natured trash talk for his opponent. However, the SVU star stayed calm and collected even with the singer’s words in his ears.

During the holiday-themed darts game, Holiday Sharts, Shelton wondered why his trash talk was having no effect. “How come when I’m doing the trash talk thing you just sit there, you don’t say nothing,” he asked his opponent. Ice-T responded by asking Shelton, “Will you throw the d-mn thing” about the dart in his hand.

Featured Image by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for CMT