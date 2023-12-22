Gwen Stefani & Blake Shelton are Dressed to the Nines With Their 3 Sons for Family Christmas Card

For all of December, countless celebrities have used the holiday season to promote their new Christmas album or celebrate the magical time of year with a festive concert. With Christmas just a few days away, Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton are fully prepared for Santa to visit as their new Christmas card is full of love, laughter, family, and, of course, style.

Sharing a picture of the couple’s Christmas card with fans, tanning artist Isabel Alysa happened to be on the nice list this year as she received a gift from Stefani. Posting the card on her Instagram stories, the picture showed Blake Shelton and the children wearing black suits while Stefani shined in a beautiful gown. And no holiday card would be complete without the family dog. The Christmas card wished the recipient a Happy Holidays in gold lettering. Excited about the card, Alysa captioned her post, writing, “Thank you @gwenstefani I love you!”

For Shelton, his marriage to Stefani came with more than just love. Due to her previous marriage to Gavin Rossdale, she brought three children along with her. Although loving his wife and his new role as stepfather, he admitted that it came with a learning curve. He spoke with TODAY about his new duties, explaining he grew up with step-parents and used his experience to help guide him. “I think it’s, in some ways, harder, more difficult. I try to be careful about when to step back and be smart about when to step back and just talk, but no matter what, I’m always there if I’m needed.”

Gwen Stefani Bringing In The New Year Without Shelton

While spending time together on Christmas, the couple will be apart on New Year’s. With Shelton performing at New Year’s Eve Live: Nashville’s Big Bash, Stefani will find herself jetting to Las Vegas to bring in the new year. She told Access Hollywood, “Last year, I did Vegas and I was like, ‘Remind me to never do Vegas again.’ [But] you sometimes want to… not be the host. So I was like, ‘Eh, I’m gonna do it. If you’re gonna be working then I’m gonna be working.’ So I’m just gonna fly in and out. It’s gonna be awesome. I’m really looking forward to it.”

(Photo by Jon Kopaloff/WireImage)