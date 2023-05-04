Blake Shelton Set to Receive a Star on The Hollywood Walk of Fame 

Country hitmaker Blake Shelton will soon have a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

The “God’s Country” singer will receive the prestigious honor on the Tinseltown landmark on Friday, May 12, 2023, at 11:30 AM PT. His wife and pop singer, Gwen Stefani, will be in attendance, with the host of NBC’s The Voice, Carson Daly, serving as a guest speaker.

Walk of Fame producer Ana Martinez announced the exciting news earlier (May 1) this week, declaring why the singer-songwriter is eligible for the recognition.

“Blake Shelton is one of the music and television world’s most popular entertainers,” said Martinez. “He keeps The Voice audiences in stitches with his witty banter, and he has captured many fans’ hearts with his soulful country voice. To think that he began his career at the age of 17 is amazing. We are proud to have him join the Hollywood Walk of Fame.”

Shelton has scored the star for his “outstanding achievements in the music industry.” He will become the 2,755th name on the coveted Walk of Fame in Los Angeles, California.

The accolade has been a long time coming, as Shelton has become one of the most notable names in the country genre. Since his debut single, “Austin,” in 2001 with Giant Records—Shelton has raked in 28 No.1 singles while surpassing 11 billion streams. To date, the country crooner has sold over 13 million records and 52 million singles. Although Shelton has not walked away with a Grammy win, he has been nominated eight times. He has received six ACM Awards, 10 CMA Awards, and 11 CMT Music Awards.

Shelton was inducted into the Grand Ole Opry as a member in 2010 and the Oklahoma Hall of Fame in 2014. While creating a significant legacy in country music, he led a whopping nine aspiring artists to victory on The Voice. Season 23 of the hit competition show will mark Shelton’s last run until he retires the red chair. He has been a coach since 2011 and was part of the original cast that included— Adam Levine, Christina Aguilera, and CeeLoo Green.

The vocalist is not the only Coach on The Voice with their name on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, as Kelly Clarkson earned her star in September of 2022.

“Kelly Clarkson has been long deserving of a spot on the Hollywood Walk of Fame,” said Martinez in a previous statement. “She has been an iconic person in American pop culture since she walked into the first audition stage on American Idol and has continued to impress fans with her musical and talk show prowess.”

The historic ceremony will be streamed live and available HERE.

Photo by Jeff Kravitz/Getty Images for CMT