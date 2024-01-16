Blake Shelton’s Ole Red Gives Inside Look at Las Vegas Venue Ahead of Grand Opening

Blake Shelton’s Ole Red bar is gearing up for its grand opening. The country singer’s establishment is opening in Las Vegas in January.

Taking to Instagram, Ole Red shared several images of the bar ready to go. There’s plenty of tables and chairs for future guests to sit in. Viewers also got a sneak peek at the stage where musicians will perform live music as well.

Previously, Shelton walked through opening the bar with People. The Las Vegas establishment will be the sixth in Shelton’s line of Ole Red bars. Other locations exist in Nashville, Gatlinburg, Orlando, and Tishomingo. The bar is 27,000 square feet and has four stories including a 4,500 square-foot rooftop bar. It cost $30 million to develop.

“The last time I stood in this spot, I mean it was literally just a hole in the ground. We’ve come a long way,” Shelton told the outlet. “We’re in the thick of things down here, dead center. I couldn’t be more excited about this spot and what we have to offer people coming to Las Vegas looking for entertainment versus really anywhere else.”

Blake Shelton Played an Active Role

Shelton has played an active role in its development. The Las Vegas bar is its own beast entirely.

“I’ve seen this phase of the process enough times to know that I can picture it now and there’s similarities to all the Ole Reds, and there’s some similarities to… Nashville with the balcony that looks down on the stage and the bar placement and all that stuff,” he explained. “But it’s also just so much bigger. I mean, this is a giant, and so I don’t know that I would say I’m emotional, but it is overwhelming and it’s hard for me to take it all in right now and just accept that this is really happening and we’re almost to the finish line.”

Shelton is planning to open the bar himself. He explained to the outlet that he will be making frequent appearances there.

“I don’t want anybody singing on this stage before I do. I want to break it in,” he said “I’m in L.A. still a lot and this is awful close to not be stopping in a lot, so I’m sure you’ll see me here quite a bit. Everybody looks for an excuse to be in Las Vegas. There’s not a better reason than if you own a bar here, and they can’t kick me out of my own bar.”

[Photo by Stephen Lovekin/Getty Images for Big Barrel)]