‘AGT’: Howie Mandel Questions if Enkh-Erdene Was Lip-Syncing After Uncanny Garth Brooks Cover

In the latest episode of America’s Got Talent: Fantasy League, Heidi Klum proved that she knows how to pick winners. She introduced Mongolia’s Got Talent winner Enkh-Erdene as the latest member of her dream team. He took the stage to deliver a spot-on cover of Garth Brooks’ “Friends in Low Places” and wowed the AGT judges.

Enkh-Erdene doesn’t speak English. He has all of his conversations with the judges through an interpreter. However, he didn’t let the language barrier stop him from tackling the ‘90s country banger on AGT. The Mongolian singer knocked the performance out of the park. It would be nearly impossible to tell that the talented vocalist doesn’t speak the language from hearing him sing.

His performance was so good, in fact, that Howie Mandel wondered if he was lip-synching. “I’m confused,” Mandel said to Klum. “Is he lip-synching?”

“No, of course not,” she exclaimed. “No one can lip-synch on America’s Got Talent!”

Enkh-Erdene Is Chasing a Dream on America’s Got Talent

Before wowing the America’s Got Talent judges, Enkh-Erdene won Mongolia’s version of the show. Now, he’s chasing bigger things.

“My dream was to become a singer,” he explained. “That’s why I participated in Mongolia’s Got Talent in 2016.” He added, “My biggest dream is to become a star known worldwide. This is my opportunity to achieve my dream.”

Klum explained to him why she chose him for her team. “I chose you because your voice is amazing. And also because you are a winner and I like winning also.”

More About “Friends in Low Places”

Earl Bud Lee and Dewayne Blackwell penned “Friends in Low Places.” Brooks released it in 1990 as the lead single from his sophomore album No Fences. The song topped the Billboard Hot Country Songs chart for four weeks. It also won Single of the Year at the CMA and ACM Awards.

Before recording the song for his album, Brooks recorded the demo version of the song for Lee and Blackwell, according to Songfacts. “’Friends in Low Places’ was the last demo session I ever did as a singer,” Brooks said. “The demo was for Bud Lee and Dewayne Blackwell. I sang the session out in Hendersonville, and for the next two weeks the chorus of this song kept running through my head,” he added.