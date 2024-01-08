Blake Shelton Prepares to Open New Ole Red Location in Las Vegas, Teases Grand Opening Date

Blake Shelton is bringing the Ole Red experience to a brand new location later this month. The largest of his chain of bars will open in Las Vegas, Nevada sometime in January. The chain’s social media accounts have been keeping eager fans up-to-date on the new location. It looks like the Grand Opening is almost here.

Shelton and his team have been working on the Las Vegas Ole Red location since 2021. More recently, the chain’s official Instagram has been teasing a grand opening. For instance, recent posts include videos of the construction in progress, photos from the massive rooftop bar, and more. Yesterday, the account revealed that the new bar is getting its “finishin’ touches.”

The Ole Red on the Las Vegas strip will be the chain’s sixth location. It will also be Shelton’s biggest establishment to date. It will be a 27,000-square-foot, four-story-high building. The location will also feature a 4.500-square-foot rooftop bar called The Lookout. According to a recent post, The Lookout is heated, so folks can enjoy the view from atop the building even in the dead of winter.

Blake Shelton on Ole Red Las Vegas

In November of last year, Shelton spoke to People about the new bar. About the location, he said, “We’re in the thick of things down here, dead center,” he explained. “I couldn’t be more excited about this spot and what we have to offer people coming to Las Vegas looking for entertainment versus really anywhere else.”

The new Ole Red sits in front of the Horseshoe and right across from the iconic Bellagio fountains. It is situated at the busiest intersection in the city.

“I don’t know that I would say I’m emotional, but it is overwhelming and it’s hard for me to take it all in right now and just accept that this is really happening and we’re almost to the finish line,” Shelton said.

At the moment, the opening day of the new OIe Red location is still under wraps. However, a recent post by the brand claims that it will open this month (January 2024).

Featured Image by Erika Goldring/Getty Images for Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc