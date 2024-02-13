Watch Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani Have a “Helluva Time” With Surprise Performance at Ole Red Las Vegas

While Blake Shelton was in Las Vegas to perform with his wife Gwen Stefani prior to the Super Bowl, he made a surprise pit-stop at his newest Ole Red location. The Vegas Ole Red restaurant and music venue is located diagonally to the Bellagio Fountain on the Las Vegas Strip, a prime location for Shelton’s franchise.

Videos by American Songwriter

The official Ole Red Twitter account posted a video of Shelton appearing at the new location, taking the stage with guitar in hand. “Blake Shelton making his Ole Red Las Vegas debut,” reads the caption over the video. The post reads, “It ain’t Vegas until the Bossman arrives. Thanks for checkin’ in on us last night … hope y’all like the new place!” They tagged both Shelton and Stefani in the post.

Ole Red Las Vegas looks like a rowdy good time, as the video pans up the three-story venue packed with people. Additionally, fans were ecstatic about his appearance in the comments of the tweet. Shelton’s fans were also thrilled to see him perform with Stefani at the TikTok Tailgate before the Super Bowl.

The pair performed their newest song “Purple Irises” together, then Stefani performed some No Doubt hits as well as her own. She played a 50-minute set featuring songs like “Hollaback Girl” and “The Sweet Escape.” However, fans were doubly excited when Shelton took the stage with his wife.

“So excited, love when you and Blake sing together!” one fan wrote on Twitter/X. “There is so much love in your songs together!”

When in Vegas.. had to stop in and see my friends @olered!!!! Helluva time!!! https://t.co/mLnUdexCWe — Blake Shelton (@blakeshelton) February 11, 2024

[RELATED: Gwen Stefani Belts No Doubt Classics, Blake Shelton Joins for Romantic “Purple Irises” Super Bowl 2024 Performance ]

Fans Are Smitten with Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton’s New Duet “Purple Irises”

Fans took to social media to express their delight at Stefani and Shelton’s new song once they announced it. Stefani shared the news in a tweet, writing in part, “creating this song was magic [and] we hope u love it as much as we do.” The tweet featured a clip from the lyric video featuring Stefani and Shelton hanging out and singing together in a 70s-inspired living room. The video will drop on Valentine’s Day according to the post.

[Get Tickets to See Blake Shelton Perform Live]

Shelton quote-tweeted the post and replied, “My pretty girl wrote this incredible song with a couple of friends of hers and I’m proud to have been asked to come in and be part of it. I loved this song the first time I heard it.”

Their fans offered words of praise and encouragement at the announcement. “The love you two have for each other is truly inspiring and amazing to watch,” one fan wrote. Another commented, “Omg! you’re the most supportive and sweet husband.”

When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission