Blink-182’s Reunion Tour Becomes Highest-Grossing of Their Career

Despite a small setback, Blink-182 is proving they are still stronger than ever, breaking records left and right. As expected, several fans have longingly awaited for the band to reunite after calling it quits a few years back.

Gaining their wish, the band indeed reunited by celebrating with special shows all around the United States. Embarking on a world tour that began in March of 2023, it has now been revealed that it’s the highest-grossing tour of their career thus far.

Tom Delonge, Travis Barker, and Mark Hoppus, who reunited back in 2009, have sold over a whooping half a million tickets these past months, averaging more than 15,000 fans at their shows, according to Billboard. Adding more excitement to that number, the tour reportedly grossed $85.3 million. To put that into perspective, the band is bringing in around $2.4 million a night. It’s important to note that these numbers are only for their North American leg part of the tour, with them still having dates lined up for the rest of the year and in 2024.

As far as new material, back in December of 2022, Delonge revealed they were getting ready to release a new album, which had fans commenting on their social media posts. Via Instagram, the singer noted, “This is the best album we’ve ever made. Buckle up. I’m personally tripping and so proud of what we have created TOGETHER. As one unified force of fun, eternal youth, and most of all close friends. @blink182 @markhoppus @travisbarker.”

In April 2023, Barker also went to social media to give fans an update about their new project, Tweeting, “Album will be finished before we leave on tour.”

The trio has been doing quite well when it comes to new content, with their 2022 single, “Edging” hitting the Billboard Hot 100, which has become one of their biggest hits since their 2004, “I Miss You.” The track also went on to spend 13 weeks at No. 1 on the Alternative Airplay which was their longest-running chart-topper surpassing their all-time favorite hit “All The Small Things,” released in 1999.

