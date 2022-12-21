Tom DeLonge Teases Release Date of New Blink-182 Album

Tom DeLonge has given Blink-182 fans a much-needed update on the band’s new album.

DeLonge announced his return to the band back in October after leaving the group for the second time in 2015. The classic line-up of DeLonge, Travis Barker, and Mark Hoppus has since released the single “Edging,” announced a world tour, and began work on a new album.

Information about the impending project has been slowly surfacing with the group sharing snippets from the record. On Sunday (Dec. 18), fans got to hear a little bit of the track “Anthem Pt. 3.”

DeLonge has gone one step further, revealing that fans will not have to wait very long before the rest of the album arrives. “New Album Coming in a few months,” the singer and guitarist wrote in an Instagram caption. See the post below.

Delonge also said that the upcoming record “has some of the most progressive, and elevated music we‘ve ever had. In honesty, I am holding my breath for you to hear these other songs. ‘Edging’ is fun, and a perfect way to remind you of the fun again. But just you fucking wait.” Elsewhere he has called the project the “best album of our career.”

The album marks the group’s first since 2015 with the classic line-up. DeLonge was replaced by Matt Skiba of Alkaline Trio for two subsequent records before the entire group called it quits in 2019. While fans waited for more music, Hoppus battled and beat cancer, Barker married Kourtney Kardashian and DeLonge became a prominent UFO researcher.

The group’s 2023 world tour will kick off in Central and South America, followed by a two-month-long North American leg. Soon after, they will head over to Europe to close out the year before embarking on an Australia/New Zealand leg in 2024. Find their tour information, HERE.

(Photo by Jerod Harris/WireImage)