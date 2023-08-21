Blink-182’s Tom DeLonge Discusses Congress’ UFO Hearings on Social Media

Tom DeLonge of Blink-182 has made several statements online regarding Congress’ recent UFO hearing. On July 26, DeLonge shared two photos, with one stating “Tom Was Right. Aliens F**king Exist.” The other showcases a black T-shirt for sale that reads, “To The Stars,” which is the name of DeLonge’s company that he co-founded in 2015.

“The UFO Hearings today made history,” DeLonge wrote in the post’s caption. “I am so proud of the three witnesses today that blew the lid off the UFO secrecy that has been intact for decades. Graves, Fravor and Grusch are HEROES.

“I appreciated the shout-out during the hearing, but so many were involved with @tothestars.media to make this happen,” DeLonge continued in the caption. “Get your shirt now, and remember that we at To The Stars changed the world.”

On August 14, DeLonge reshared a Twitter post discussing the idea of UFO coverups by the government. “I always wondered if it was kept quiet not from us, but from the Others themselves. What if we didn’t want them to know that we knew what they were doing, and it was an epic, scary AF problem,” DeLonge wrote in his post. “Like the Manhattan Project, keep the plans secret at all costs, then, when ready….”

“Like most when u go down the rabbit hole, I too was ignorant. People in Gov working the real UFO prblm [sic] are patriots, morally sound, and doing the best they can,” DeLonge continued in another post. “Some, made errors, worked in an ambiguous lack of oversight. But- What would we each do if we were burdened with this…”

During an interview with The Independent earlier this month, DeLonge discussed his 25 years of research into the existence of alien life. “I just cannot believe, like, the audacity I had at that time, because I was just flying by the seat of my pants,” DeLonge told the publication.

“But honestly, I think the fact that I studied this for 25 years, and I knew things about it and took it very seriously …” DeLonge continued. “Honestly, I don’t know if people would think that a musician would take it as humbly as I did, but I really did.”

Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Coachella