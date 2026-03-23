Watch Bob Dylan Cover Eddie Cochran’s Posthumous Hit for the First Time in His Career

Growing up listening to artists like Hank Williams and Hank Snow, country music helped shape Bob Dylan’s musical identity. The folk singer-songwriter has paid homage to the genre a number of times, collaborating with Johnny Cash and praising Willie Nelson as a “tumbleweed singer with a Ph.D.” On Saturday (March 21), Dylan, 84, launched the 2026 leg of his Rough and Rowdy Ways Tour at the Orpheum Theater in Omaha, Nebraska. While the tour supports his 2020 album of the same name, the Rock and Roll Hall of Famer didn’t limit himself to songs off his latest record. In fact, Dylan surprised the audience with his first-ever live performance of rockabilly singer Eddie Cochran’s 1958 classic “Nervous Breakdown.”

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This Song Was a Posthumous Hit for Eddie Cochran

A sharp-dressed “rebel with a cause”, Eddie Cochran spoke directly to teenagers on songs like “Twenty Flight Rock” and “Summertime Blues.” He was also ahead of his time in playing with distortion and overdubbing, something certainly not yet in vogue in the 1950s.

Cochran was just 21 years old when he died following a car accident on April 16, 1960. His star continued to rise even in death, with “Nervous Breakdown” appearing on his posthumous 1962 album Never To Be Forgotten. Cochran wrote the lyrics himself: I’m a-havin’ a nervous breakdown / A mental shakedown / I see my hands how they shiver / See my knees how they quiver.

You can listen to Bob Dylan’s rendition below. The “Blowin’ in the Wind” singer doesn’t allow phones at his shows, but fans managed to capture audio recordings.

Bob Dylan Considered This Album His Musical Rebirth

Since releasing his self-titled debut album in 1962, Bob Dylan has cemented his status as one of music’s most influential voices ever. Still, all great careers eventually hit their snag, and Dylan hit his in the 1980s.

[RELATED: 3 Underrated Bob Dylan Songs That Every Songwriter Should Take Notes On]

When he released 1997’s Time Out of Mind, it was the Nobel Prize winner’s first album in seven years. With song like “Dirt Road Blues” and “Make You Feel My Love”, Bob Dylan was back. Time Out of Mind won both Album of the Year and Best Contemporary Folk Album at the 1998 Grammy Awards. The artist also won Best Male Rock Vocal Performance for “Cold Irons Bound.”

Dylan told Rolling Stone in 2012 that Time Out of Mind marked a sea change in his career.

“That was the beginning of me making records for an audience that I was playing to night after night. They were different people from different walks of life, different environments and ages,” he said. “There was no reason for these new people to hear songs I’d written 30 years earlier for different purposes. If I was going to continue on, what I needed were new songs, and I had to write them, not necessarily to make records, but to play for the public.”

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