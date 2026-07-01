Bob Dyan’s Guitarist Shares New Details About His Exit From the Band

Since 2019, Bob Britt has been the guitarist for Bob Dylan. Enjoying his time with the group, the guitarist got the chance to travel all over the world. He also took the stage for the Rough and Rowdy Ways tour. Although seeming to love his current place in the music industry, fans were shocked when the musician quietly stepped away. With fans unsure whether Britt was fired or had quit, rumors started to circulate on social media. Not wanting the rumors to overshadow his contributions to the band, Britt offered details behind the decision.

The news of Britt’s exit from the group comes after another musician was also replaced, Doug Lancio. His replacement was Julian Lage. As for Britt, he explained, “Apparently there are quite a few threads out there with people speculating about my departure from the Bob tour. I’d like to clear it up. I was not fired but left of my own accord for reasons I would prefer to keep private. I will miss my band mates and crew.”

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Bob Britt Exits Bob Dylan’s Band And Starts Weeding

While some believed there was tension among the group, Britt promised that there was no animosity toward Dylan or any other member. Not focusing on the past, the musician was ready to get back to work. “I am looking forward to getting back to doing sessions (give me a call) and also finishing up Etta’s gospel record.”

Not rushing to get back to the spotlight, Britt was letting his career unfold organically. Open to whatever the future brings, he claimed, “As far as any touring goes, we will see what the future holds.”

But no matter what the future brings for Britt, for now, he had some gardening to do. “I have some flower beds to weed.”

Looking at the rest of the tour, Dylan entertained thousands of fans in New Braunfels, Texas, on Tuesday. Over the next several weeks, he will travel to Ohio, Missouri, Arkansas, Virginia, New York, North Carolina, and more. Dylan will end the tour with one last show on August 1 in Nashville.

Even at 85, Dylan continues to fill venues across the country. And for Britt, he leaves the band on good terms, with new projects already on the horizon.

(Photo by Dave J Hogan/Getty Images for ABA)