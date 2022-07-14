Bob Dylan Embarks on First UK Tour in Five Years

Bob Dylan has extended his ongoing tour with added dates in the U.K. in the fall of 2022, marking the first time he’s played in the region in five years.

Kicking off in Oslo, Norway on Sept. 25, Dylan will continue with shows in Stockholm, Copenhagen, Paris, and Amsterdam, before playing four nights at the Palladium in London and wrapping up with two shows at the Armadillo in Glasgow, Scotland on Oct. 31.

In support of his 39th album Rough and Rowdy Ways, released in 2020, and his first album since Tempest in 2012, Dylan has continued to tour extensively in support of the album since the fall of 2021 and recently closed out the West Coast leg of his tour in June.

In July, a one-of-a-kind re-recorded version of “Blowin’ in the Wind”—the debut release using collaborator T Bone Burnett’s new analog format Ionic Original—sold at Christie’s for more than $1.7 million.

U.K. ‘Rough and Rowdy Worldwide Tour’ Dates

Oct 19: London Palladium

Oct 20: London Palladium

Oct 23: London Palladium

Oct 24: London Palladium

Oct 26: Motorpoint Arena, Cardiff

Oct 27: Bonus Arena, Hull

Oct 28: Motorpoint Arena, Nottingham

Oct 30: Armadillo, Glasgow

Oct 31: Armadillo Glasgow

Photo: FRED TANNEAU/AFP/GettyImages