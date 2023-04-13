Bob Dylan to Release ‘Shadow Kingdom’ as Concert Film and Album

Bob Dylan’s 2021 online streaming event, Shadow Kingdom, will be released as an album for the first time on June 2, and as a concert film to rent or download on June 6.

Shadow Kingdom features 14 hand-picked songs, originally performed by Dylan in July of 2021 as a streaming event. Directed by Alma Har’el, the original film was shot on a soundstage in Santa Monica, California, over seven days in 2021, while Dylan had to stop his Never Ending Tour following the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Set in black and white, Dylan is featured playing with a small house band of musicians consisting of Joshua Crumbly, Shahzad Ismaily, Alex Burke, Janie Cowen, and Buck Meek.

The set list includes 13 songs pulled from Dylan’s earlier albums, including the opening “When I Paint My Masterpiece,” along with “Tom Thumb’s Blues,” “It’s All Over Now, Baby Blue,” “Queen Jane Approximately,” “It’s All Over Now, Baby Blue,” and “Forever Young.”

Though the concert was recorded following the release of Dylan’s 2020 Rough and Rowdy Ways, no song from that album was played during the Shadow Kingdom show.

Released on both CD and 2LP vinyl, the album also features Dylan’s performance of “What Was It You Wanted,” from his 1986 album Oh Mercy, along with the Shadow Kingdom instrumental closing “Sierra’s Theme.”

In January, Dylan released the latest installment of his Bootleg Series, Fragments – Time Out of Mind Sessions (1996-1997). A new Dylan biopic is also in production, starring Timothée Chalamet in the leading role.

Check out the Shadow Kingdom version of Dylan’s 1971 single “Watching the River Flow” below.

Shadow Kingdom Track Listing:



1. “When I Paint My Masterpiece”

2. “Most Likely You Go Your Way (And I’ll Go Mine)”

3. “Queen Jane Approximately”

4. “I’ll Be Your Baby Tonight”

5. “Just Like Tom Thumb’s Blues”

6. “Tombstone Blues”

7. “To Be Alone With You”

8. “What Was It You Wanted”

9. “Forever Young”

10. “Pledging My Time”

11. “The Wicked Messenger”

12. “Watching the River Flow”

13. “It’s All Over Now, Baby Blue”

14. “Sierra’s Theme”

