See Sleater-Kinney, Courtney Barnett, and Fred Armisen Cover Olivia Newton-John’s “Physical”

Courtney Barnett paid tribute to Olivia Newton-John during a stop on her touring festival Here and There, with Sleater-Kinney and Fred Armisen in tow. The musicians teamed up to cover the late singer/actress’ 1981 hit “Physical.”

For the energetic cover, the group wore ’80s headbands and Armisen showed off his best workout-inspired dance moves. The Redmond, Washington crowd gave the same energy back to the group, screaming along to the insatiably catchy chorus. Check it out below.

Barnett launched her Here and There Fest on August 8 in Kansas City, Missouri. The trek will continue through early September, with a long list of famous friends set to join the Australian musician— Sleater-Kinney, Waxahatchee, Alvvays, Bartees Strange, Lucy Dacus, Snail Mail, Japanese Breakfast, Chicano Batman, Indigo De Souza, Ethel Cain, Wet Leg and Arooj Aftab to name a few.

Along with the tour, the musician also announced Here and There, an impending compilation that will benefit the National Network of Abortion Funds and Advocates for Youth. Earlier this month, Sleater-Kinney shared a rare-live recording of their song “Complex Female Characters,” which will be featured on the LP.

Newton-John passed away earlier this month at age 73. A slew of artists have already started paying homage to her, including Coldplay and Natalie Imbruglia who recently performed a cover of “Summer Nights” from Grease.

Photo: Mia Mala McDonald