Flavor Flav Can’t Stop Showing Off Gift Sent to Him by Taylor Swift Fans: “Thank You All of My Fellow Swifties”

While many remember Flavor Flav for his time on VH1’s Strange Love, Flavor of Love, and The Surreal Life, the rapper is also one of the founding members of Public Enemy with rapper Chuck D. Their contributions to music helped them receive numerous Grammy Awards nominations and even a spot in the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. With the star just a few months away from turning 65, he recently shared his new single with Chuck D, which uses artificial intelligence, and the one gift he received from Taylor Swift fans.

For several months now, musicians, writers, directors, actors, and singers debated the importance of AI and the dangers that could come. With the endless advantages of AI, some have criticized its use in the music industry. But when it comes to Flav, he is embracing the future. Speaking with Billboard, the rapper said, “My partner Chuck D mentioned to me about doing a record called ‘Every Where Man,’ because Flavor Flav is everywhere, man. Me and Chuck sat down, Chuck put the pen to the paper, so really Chuck D wrote this song. He writes it, I recites it.”

Flavor Flav Names His Favorite Taylor Swift Album

While the lyrics and music came from Chuck D and Flav, the pair decided to use AI to translate the song into numerous different languages like Korean. Hoping to share their music with the world, Flav seemed astonished by its abilities. “This song in Spanish, I was bugging out like, wow, listening to my voice in Spanish! […] Korean! I never, ever thought that I would be speaking Korean.” Excited about what AI can help accomplish, Flav added “AI has been misused so much. I feel that I’m one of the first ones to show the example of AI being used correctly.”

Besides being a fan of AI, Flav is also a massive supporter of Taylor Swift. Loving what the artist is doing for music, it appears that Swifties are embracing Flav as some of them sent the rapper a hoodie that displayed his own eras in music. After thanking the Swifties for the gift, Flav explained how among all Swift’s albums, 1989 reigns supreme. He even declared, “She’s one of the most important and influential artists of our time.”

(Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)