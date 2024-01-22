The Doobie Brothers Announce The 2024 Tour With Steve Winwood & The Robert Cray Band

The Doobie Brothers have announced The 2024 Tour, which will hit 38 cities in the U.S., including many the band has not played in years. They will be joined by Steve Winwood and Robert Cray along with Cray’s band. Tickets will be available via Ticketmaster.

The tour kicks off on June 15 in Auburn, Washington. It will travel across the U.S. before concluding in Salt Lake City, Utah on August 30. Additionally, the tour will hit cities like Atlanta, Dallas, Houston, Los Angeles, and New York City.

Citi is the official sponsor of The Doobie Brothers’ The 2024 Tour, and there will be a presale for Citi card members on Tuesday, January 23 at 10:00 am local time until Thursday, January 25. General sale begins Friday, January 26 at 10:00 am local time. Check out Citi Entertainment for details on the presale, and keep an eye on Ticketmaster for general sale details.

The 2024 Tour follows The Doobie Brothers’ 2023 release of the single “Lahaina,” which featured Mick Fleetwood, Jake Shimabukuro, and Henry Kapono. The song was released in support of those affected by the Maui wild fires. Recently, the band embarked on their 50th anniversary tour as well. Tom Johnston, Michael McDonald, Pat Simmons, and John McFee were back on the road together for the first time in 25 years.

