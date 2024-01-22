Look: Wyatt Flores Makes His Grand Ole Opry Debut, Announces New Song “Milwaukee”

Wyatt Flores ended the year on several best-of lists. The young rising country star started 2024 in style. First, he announced a free pop-up show at The Basement in Nashville. When fans packed the venue to capacity, he played an encore set in the parking lot. More recently, Flores made his Grand Ole Opry debut on Saturday (January 20).

Videos by American Songwriter

Flores posted a series of photos from the night alongside a heartfelt caption. He shared photos of his onstage rehearsal, his performance, and some backstage shots. Additionally, he announced a new song called “Milwaukee” is coming this Friday. Check out the photos below.

[Wyatt Flores Life Lessons Tour Get Tickets]

“I’m excited to announce ‘Milwaukee’ comes out this Friday,” Flores began. Then, he went on to talk about performing on the Grand Ole Opry for the first time. “I want to thank everyone who tuned in or showed up for my Opry debut last night,” he wrote. “I still don’t feel like I deserve to stand in that circle but I’m so grateful that I had the opportunity to do so. My heart is full of happiness for all the blessings that are in my life,” he added. “Love y’all!”

[RELATED: Watch Wyatt Flores’ Encore Parking Lot Performance for Fans Unable to Get Into His Nashville Pop-up Show]

Taking the Grand Ole Opry stage is a dream come true for many country artists. The stage is a part of country music history. As luck would have it, Flores shared the stage with some classic country greats when he made his debut. Crystal Gayle, Jeannie Seely, Connie Smith, and the Riders in the Sky performed that night as well. John Conlee, Hannah Ellis, and Anne Wilson were also on the bill.

Hear a Snippet of Wyatt Flores’ New Song

A few days before he made his Grand Ole Opry debut, Flores shared a snippet of his upcoming song “Milwaukee” with his followers. The short clip shows him singing outside playing his guitar and singing the song’s chorus. “This one’s called ‘Milwaukee’ and it’s coming real soon. Here’s an acoustic version. What do y’all think,” he wrote in the caption.

This one’s called “Milwaukee” and it’s coming real soon. Here’s an acoustic version what do y’all think? pic.twitter.com/IOXLG2LaC3 — Wyatt Flores (@WyattFlores10) January 18, 2024

01/25—Tampa, Florida @ Crowbar *

01/26—Orlando, Florida @ The Abbey *

01/27—Gainesville, Florida @ Vivid Music Hall *

01/30—Charleston, South Carolina @ Music Farm *

02/01—Columbia, South Carolina @ The Senate *

02/02—Athens, Georgia @ Georgia Theatre *

02/03—Beech Mountain, North Carolina @ Beech Mountain Brewing Company *

02/08—Nashville, Tennessee @ Brooklyn Bowl *

02/09—Pineville, Kentucky @ Bell Theater *

02/10—Lexington, Kentucky @ Bulls, Bands, And Barrels

02/12—Indianapolis, Indiana @ Old National Centre *

02/13—St. Louis, Missouri @ The Old Rock House *

02/15—Kansas City, Missouri @ The Truman *

02/16—Tulsa, Oklahoma @ Cain’s Ballroom *

02/17—Newkirk, Oklahoma @ 7 Clans First Council Casino Hotel

02/21—Oxford, Ohio @ Brick Street *

02/22—Detroit, Michigan @ The Majestic Theatre

02/23—Toronto, Alberta @ Horseshoe Tavern

03/02—Rotterdam, Netherlands @ C2C Netherlands 2024

03/03—Berlin, Germany @ C2C Berlin 2024

03/05—Hamburg, Germany @ Kent Club

03/06—Frankfurt Am Main @ Das Bett

03/08—London, United Kingdom @ C2C London 2024

03/10—Glasgow, Scotland @ C2C Glasgow 2024

03/10—East London, United Kingdom @ The O2 Arena

03/16—Gonzales, Louisiana @ Bulls, Bands, and Barrels

03/19—Des Moines, Iowa @ Wooly’s *

03/21—Lincoln, Nebraska @ Bourbon Theatre

03/22—Cheyenne, Wyoming @ The Lincoln Cheyenne

03/23—Hays, Kansas @ Fox Theatre *

03/28—Knoxville, Tennessee @ The Mill & Mine

03/29—Asheville, North Carolina @ The Orange Peel *

04/21—Georgetown, Texas @ Two Step Inn 2024

04/26—Indio, California @ Stagecoach Festival 2024

05/10—Morrison, Colorado @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre

05/17—Gulf Shores, Alabama @ Hangout Music Festival 2024

06/07—Pineville, Kentucky @ Laurel Cove Music Festival 2024

06/13—Bloomington, Illinois @ Tailgate N Tallboys

07/13—Chicago, Illinois @ Windy City Smokeout

07/18—Cullman, Alabama @ Rock the South Festival

09/23—Berkley, California @ The Greek Theatre

09/24—Berkley, California @ The Greek Theatre

09/25—Stanford, California @ Frost Amphitheatre

*= sold-out date

Featured Image: YouTube

If you purchase through links on our page we may receive an affiliate commission.





