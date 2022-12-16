Bootsy Collins Shares Collaborative Holiday Single

This season, Bootsy Collins is taking on a new persona, adorning an outfit that is part Cincinnati Bengals jersey part funked-up Santa suit, and becoming Boot-A-Claus.

The psych-funk legend is spreading holiday cheer and a message of love and unity with his latest single “Boot-A-Claus/Here 4-A-Reason.” The infectiously funky holiday tune features the help of Fantaazma, Baby Triggy, Gary “G7” Jenkins, and Dreion.

“We call this A-Boot-A-Claus Christmas Celebration,” Collins said of his song in a statement, explaining his aim to unify and spread peace through the power of music. “We look at this as being the Power of the One. No matter what or who you believe in we come together as 1.”

Boot-A-Claus opens the song with a “Ho! Ho! And a mistletoe!” as it erupts into a beat-driven, sleigh bell twinkling feel good holiday anthem for all.

Listen to “Boot-A-Claus/Here 4-A-Reason” below.

“Boot-A-Claus/Here 4-A-Reason” is a continuation of the artist’s Funk Not Fight mission. On his birthday (Oct. 26), Collins announced Funk Not Fight, a forthcoming collaborative compilation album.

“Funk Not Fight! Spreading Hope No Joke,” Collins said of his latest project. For the endeavor—set to drop in 2023—the multi-Grammy-winning artist has teamed up with an array of guest artists and supporters—Lettuce, Buckethead, Zapp, Syleena Johnson, Tommy Davidson, and more—with the purpose of spotlighting emerging artists. Budding rappers, poets, singers, and instrumentalists can submit their music to be featured on the album. The deadline for submissions has been extended to Feb. 22.

In partnership with the Bootsy Collins Foundation, Syncr, The John Lennon Educational Tour Bus, Apple, Spotify, and more, the money raised from Funk Not Fight will go towards foundations and nonprofits dedicated to “helping turn the tide of violence and unrest in our communities.”

Further details, along with an official album release date, will be announced at a later time.

Photo Courtesy of Big Feat PR