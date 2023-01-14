New Song Saturday! Hear New Tracks From Death Valley Girls, Bootsy Collins, Shakira, and More

Music can make your day.

One song playing at the right moment, perhaps with the right cup of coffee in your favorite mug, the sun coming through the window, can really make life worth living.

We here at American Songwriter think that songs are the oxygen for your spiritual lungs.

To that end, we wanted to share 10 new works of music to brighten your day and share the good word of composition. So, with that in mind, here are 10 songs for you today.

1. Neutral Milk Hotel

Earlier this week, indie group Neutral Milk Hotel announced the forthcoming release, The Collected Works of Neutral Milk Hotel, a box set due out on February 24. With the news, the band shared the first official release of the 1998 demo song, “Little Birds,” which you can check out below.

2. John Cale

John Cale, co-founder of The Velvet Underground, shared his newest single, “Noise of You,” from his forthcoming new album, Mercy, which is set to drop on January 20. Check out the new track below.

3. Lonnie Holley with Michael Stipe

Mysterious musician, Lonnie Holley, also known as the Sand Man, announced his next album, Oh Me Oh My, which is set to drop on March 10. With that news, he shared the album’s title track, featuring R.E.M. frontman Michael Stipe.

4. Kid Koala

The musician and DJ, Kid Koala, shared his newest song, “Once Upon a Time in the Northeast,” which portends his next album (and board game), Creatures Of The Late Afternoon, which is set to drop on April 14.

5. Chris Ballew

The former frontman for the acclaimed rock band, Presidents of the United States of America, released his latest LP today, Bone By Bone. which is the 4th in a new series of solo albums for the artist. Check out the titular single below.

6. Sunny War

The acclaimed Americana artist, who is earning “she’s next” buzz (from outlets like the streaming service Tidal), released her latest single, “New Day,” ahead of her next album, Anarchist Gospel.

7. Death Valley Girls

The California-based group, which creates harmonies that seem summoned from the great past, released its latest single, “Sunday,” ahead of their next album, Islands in the Sky, set to drop on February 24. Check out the stirring music below.

8. Bootsy Collins

The legendary psychedelic bassist, who has played with James Brown and Parliament Funkadelic, released his latest single, an ode to his hometown NFL team, the Cincinnati Bengals, and its iconic former player, Ickey Woods.

9. The Heavy

The English rock band, The Heavy, is back. The band announced a new album, Amen, which is set to drop later this year on April 21. With that news comes the band’s latest single, “Hurricane Coming,” which you can check out below.

10. Shakira

The hip-shaking songwriter and performer released her latest single, “BZRP,” making quite a stir. Many pointed out that the new song takes shots at Shakira’s now ex-husband. See for yourself in the new track below.

Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images