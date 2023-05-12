Bootsy Collins Releases Peace-Driven “Funk Not Fight”

Bootsy Collins released his long-awaited single “Funk Not Fight,” the title track of his forthcoming compilation of new songs. Featuring rappers Baby Triggy and Fantaazma, the track is part of Funk Not Fight, Collins’ ongoing album compilation, which will have a rolling release schedule featuring young talent and songs promoting peace through music.

“I just like to say, check out my latest video ‘Funk, Not Fight,'” said Collins in a statement. “We just wanna calm down some of that violence out there. Cause y’all know that it ain’t right. Come on now. Jump on board. Let’s get the one, for being funk, and not fight. Yeah, that’s right baby.”

I’m not a fighter / but I’m a love Collins sings through the bass-pulsing track, elevated by funk riffs and horns. An even funkier music video features Dave Stewart, bassist Marcus Miller, Buckethead, Victor Wooten, and Carlos Santana‘s wife Cindy Blackman, among other special guests.

On Thursday (May 11), Collins, 71, hosted a panel at the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in Cleveland, Ohio, where he unveiled plans for the inaugural Funk Not Fight hub in partnership with The Bootsy Collins Foundation and The Village, a local community organization that supports the youth in the Cleveland area.

The Funk Not Fight hub will feature a variety of services for young people, including a music studio for young musicians to learn and explore, along with access to certified professionals as mentors.

Bootsy Collins and local Cleveland youth at the Funk Not Fight Hub (Photo: Amber Patrick / Courtesy of the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame)

“The performing arts, specifically music, has a proven impact on calming violence in children,” said Lawrence Lane, executive director of The Village, in a statement. “We are excited and deeply moved by the Funk Not Fight Initiative placing a much-needed spotlight on our youths and partnering with us to lead our young people onto a better path.”

Greg Harris, CEO, Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, added, “In the spirit of rock and roll and its roots in Cleveland and the surrounding communities, we’re thrilled that our friend and inductee, Bootsy Collins, has chosen the RockHall to announce his educational program that will support and give back to the greater Cleveland area.”

The songs of Funk Not Fight follow Collins’ 2021 release Nobody’s Perfect Experience.

In 2022, Collins also spread some holiday cheer with his song “Boot-A-Claus/Here 4-A-Reason,” featuring Gary “G7” Jenkins, Fantaazma, Baby Triggy, and Dreion.

Photo by Stephen J. Cohen/Getty Images