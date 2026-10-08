Born 142 Years Ago Today in Ohio, the Drifter Cowboy Behind the Folk Classic That Soundtracked George Clooney’s Oscar-Nominated Coen Brothers Hit

On this day (October 8) in 1884, Harry Kirby McClintock was born in Uhrichsville, Ohio. By the time of his death at age 72 on April 24, 1957, in San Francisco, California, McClintock had lived several colorful lives. His most recognizable identity was as the “hobo” singer “Haywire Mac”, and he is best known for the 1928 country-folk hit “The Big Rock Candy Mountain” — which you may recognize from the soundtrack to O Brother Where Art Thou?, the Coen Brothers’ 2000 satirical comedy-drama that starred George Clooney.

Today, we’re remembering this pioneering radio personality, singer and union organizer on what would have been his 142nd birthday.

Videos by American Songwriter

The Many Lives of Haywire Mac

Although born in Ohio, Harry “Haywire Mac” McClintock moved to Knoxville, Tennessee, with his family shortly after his birth. He didn’t stay there long either, however, leaving home to follow his wandering spirit at age 14.

Initially landing an unpaid gig as a horse groomer with a dog-and-pony show, McClintock headed to New Orleans in search of steady work and warmer weather. He found himself surrounded by other migrant workers, later channeling those experiences into songs like “Hallelujah I’m a Bum” and “The Bum Song”. By 16, he was performing on the streets for spare change.

Never sticking to one place or vocation for very long, McClintock spent many years working as a merchant seaman. That occupation took him to South Africa during the Boer Wars, China during the Boxer Rebellion, the Philippines during the Spanish-American War, and England during the Coronation of Edward VII, as well as Australia and Argentina.

Eventually, McClintock settled in California in 1903, working as a brakeman or switchman for the Southern Pacific Railroad. In 1917, he married Bessie K. Johnson, a train engineer’s daughter, in Farmington, Utah. The couple had one daughter.

“The Big Rock Candy Mountain”

During his time working for the railroad across the United States, Haywire Mac reportedly wrote “The Big Rock Candy Mountain” in 1895. He likely partially based the song on other ballads, including “An Invitation to Lubberland” and “The Appleknocker’s Lament”.

Play video

Thirty years later, McClintock’s performance of the song in a local radio talent contest landed him two steady radio gigs. He recorded “The Big Rock Candy Mountain” in 1928 for Victor Talking Machine Company, cleaning it up considerably from his original version.

The song went largely unrecognized for more than a decade, until it hit number one on the U.S. country chart in 1939. Ten years later, it achieved wider popularity when Burl Ives re-recorded a sanitized version for children in 1949.

Non-Musical Ventures

During his time on the railroad, Haywire Mac worked as an organizer for the Industrial Workers of the World, an international labor union nicknamed the “Wobblies”.

He also wrote the IWW’s marching song, “Hallelujah I’m a Bum”, as a parody of the Presbyterian hymn “Revive Us Again”. McClintock spent the 1920s organizing union men in the oil fields of West Texas.

[RELATED: O Brother, Where Art Thou? Deluxe Edition]

After moving to Hollywood in 1938, McClintock appeared in minor roles in several Gene Autry films.

Featured image by Underwood Archives/Getty Images