Born 52 Years Ago Today in a Small Texas Town, the Powerhouse Nashville Songwriter Behind Some of the Biggest Country Hits by Kacey Musgraves and Miranda Lambert

On this day (October 12) in 1974, Shane Lamar McAnally was born in Mineral Wells, Texas. Getting his start as a country singer in 1999, McAnally soon discovered his true passion for songwriting. Since then, he has penned multiple career-making hits for some of country music’s heaviest hitters, including “Mama’s Broken Heart” by Miranda Lambert, Kacey Musgraves’ breakout hit “Merry Go Round”, and Sam Hunt’s record-breaking crossover smash “Body Like a Back Road”. After nearly three decades on Music Row, McAnally boasts a stunning 50 number-one hits on the Billboard country charts, in addition to four Grammy Awards and multiple trophies from the Country Music Association.

Today, we’re highlighting Shane McAnally’s impressive career in honor of his 52nd birthday.

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Shane McAnally Was Born to Entertain

Growing up listening to Barbara Mandrell and Dolly Parton, Shane McAnally started writing his own songs at age six. “An entertainer from the start,” according to his sister Tiffany, he was a featured performer at the Texans Theater in Branson, Missouri by age 15.

“When he was young, we’d tell him to pick up his toys, and he’d sing Johnny Paycheck’s ‘Take This Job and Shove It’,” recalled his mother, Margaret Terry, in a 2022 interview with Texas Music magazine.

Following his high school graduation, McAnally attended the University of Texas at Austin for one year. He spent most of that year writing songs in his dorm room. And after failing every single class his second semester, the 19-year-old packed his guitar case and headed to Nashville.

He Was a Singer First

Landing a deal with Curb Records in 1999, Shane McAnally released his self-titled debut album the following year.

His lead single, “Say Anything”, cracked the top 50 on the Billboard Hot Country Songs chart. The follow-up, “Are Your Eyes Still Blue”, fared even better, reaching number 31 on the same listing.

McAnally would land on the charts one more time with “Run Away” before leaving Curb Records. But with his country music career not taking off the way he hoped, he moved to Los Angeles.

However, by 2007, he was flailing, couch-surfing in L.A. after having his home and car repossessed.

So he returned to Nashville and crashed on his sister’s couch, making ends meet as a waiter. He continued writing songs.

His Songwriting Breakthrough

In 2008, Shane McAnally finally began to see the fruits of his labor when country singer Lee Ann Womack recorded his song “Last Call” as the lead single from her album Call Me Crazy. It reached number 14 on the Hot Country Songs chart, giving Womack her first top 20 hit in three years.

Two years later, McAnally had his first number-one hit with Kenny Chesney’s “Somewhere With You”.

[When] he played me that song, I had full-blown chill bumps on my arms,” Tiffany said. “I said, ‘Well, this is it. This is a huge hit.’”

Those hits kept coming. In 2013, Miranda Lambert released her fiery chart-topper “Mama’s Broken Heart”, which McAnally co-wrote with Brandy Clark and Kacey Musgraves.

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That same year, he co-produced Musgraves’ Grammy-winning debut album Same Trailer, Different Park — on which he also co-wrote all but three tracks.

Reflecting on his success during a recent sit-down on American Songwriter’s Off the Record podcast, McAnally said he never chased accolades.

[RELATED: 4 Songs Shane McAnally Wrote That Changed an Artist’s Career]

“I had to finally get to the point of writing songs for writing songs. It took me 14 years of active work, moving to Nashville at 19, having my first song recorded at 33,” he said. “I did it because I had to. I did not have to win a Grammy. I did not have to make a lot of money. I had to write songs.”

Featured image by Erika Goldring/Getty Images for GLAAD