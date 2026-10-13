Born 57 Years Ago Today in Georgia, the Country Hitmaker Behind Some of the Biggest Songs of the 2000s as Part of a Legendary Songwriting Trio

Some songwriters through the years have ended up penning some of the biggest hits of their genre, particularly in country music. In the 2000s and 2010s, there’s no doubt that the songwriter of the era was Rhett Akins, namely as part of the collaborative songwriting partnership known as The Peach Pickers. Akins, Ben Hayslip, and Dallas Davidson wrote so many of the biggest country songs of the late 2000s and early 2010s. And Akins, in particular, was born on this very day, October 13, in 1969.

Let’s celebrate the legacy of Rhett Akins by looking back at his impressive career as one of country’s singing and songwriting greats.

Videos by American Songwriter

The Legacy and Life of Rhett Akins

Play video

Thomas Rhett Akins Sr. was born on October 13, 1969, in Valdosta, Georgia. He first formed a band with his brothers when he was just 11 years old. After a brief stint in college and time working for his father’s oil and gas company, Akins dove headfirst into pursuing music as a career.

We’re glad he did. Akins enjoyed some success in the 90s after moving to Nashville, which resulted in his scoring a Decca Records contract. His first single, “I Brake For Brunettes”, was a Top 40 hit on the country charts. His biggest song was “Don’t Get Me Started”, out in 1996. That hit reached No. 1 on the Hot Country Songs chart. Akins’ singles and records would continue to enjoy minor success through the 2000s, but his accolades as a songwriter only grew bigger and bigger.

In the late 2000s, Akins focused his talents on writing music for others, mainly through The Peach Picks. The list of hits just goes on and on. “Boys ‘Round Here” by Blake Shelton (No. 12 on the Billboard Hot 100 in 2013), “Ready Set Roll” by Chase Rice (No. 5 on the Hot Country Songs chart in 2013), “Dirt On My Boots” by Jon Pardi (No. 2 on the Hot Country Songs chart in 2016)… and many, many more.

Honors, Awards, and More

Rhett Akins has been taking a break, more or less, from music as of late. His last studio LP was the 2008 record Down South, a self-released venture. His last single release was a collaborative effort with his son, Thomas Rhett, released in 2017. That song, “Drink A Little Bear”, was a minor hit on the country charts.

It seems like Rhett Akins’ hard work has paid off as of late. He has earned quite a few accolades over the 2020s. In 2020, he won the Songwriter of the Decade award from the ACM Awards. In 2026, Akins was invited to become a member of the Grand Ole Opry, an honor that was sorely overdue. I doubt anyone would disagree with that.

Photo by Rich Fury/Getty Images for ACM