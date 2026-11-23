On this day (November 23) in 1954, Bruce Hornsby was born in Williamsburg, Virginia. His music career spans multiple genres, including pop, gospel, bluegrass, blues, jazz, and rock. Over the years, he has formed and toured with multiple bands and worked with Ricky Skaggs, the Grateful Dead, and others. Additionally, one of his biggest hits inspired a Grammy-nominated track by legendary rapper Tupac Shakur.

His first major band, Bruce Hornsby and the Range, signed with RCA Records in 1985 and released their debut album, The Way It Is, the next year. According to Hornsby’s biography, the album gained popularity slowly. First, the title track became a hit in the United Kingdom before spreading to Europe and the rest of the world. Finally, “The Way It Is” became a hit in the United States. It topped the Hot 100 and opened several doors for Hornsby.

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Not long after the song became a hit, the band began touring as an opening act for the likes of Steve Winwood, John Fogerty, the Eurythmics, and the Grateful Dead. Eventually, they embarked on a headlining tour. Then, other artists began inviting Hornsby to add his piano skills to their records. He recorded with Bob Dylan, Bonnie Raitt, Leon Russel, Warren Zevon, Cowboy Junkies, Chaka Khan, and many more.

Bruce Hornsby Collaborated with Other Legends

Over the years, Bruce Hornsby has collaborated with several legendary bands and artists. For instance, he began making guest appearances on stage with the Grateful Dead in 1988. Before long, he was a member of the band’s touring lineup. He worked with the trailblazing jam band until Jerry Garcia died in 1995.

In 2007, he partnered with bluegrass great Ricky Skaggs to record a bluegrass album. The LP led to a tour, backed by Skaggs’ band, Kentucky Thunder. Six years later, they released a live album titled Cluck Ol’ Hen.

Hornsby on Hearing “Changes”

“Changes” is one of Tupac Shakur’s best-known songs. It was released in 1998 as a single from his posthumous greatest hits compilation. It is the only posthumously released song to be nominated for the Best Rap Solo Performance Grammy. Before it became a hit, Bruce Hornsby received a copy in the mail.

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“It was 1997 or so, about a year after Tupac had been assassinated in Vegas. I’m getting my mail, and there’s this mysterious envelope–a package with a cassette in it–from The Shakur Foundation. I get chills just talking about it,” he recalled during an episode of Nothing Left Unsaid.

The package also included a note written by Tupac’s mother, Afeni Shakur. It explained that they had been going through the artist’s unreleased material when they found the “gem of a song” written over “The Way It Is.” When he played the cassette, he heard the original, rougher version of “Changes.”

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