On this day (November 23) in 1968, Tammy Wynette started a three-week run at No. 1 with “Stand by Your Man.” Written in just 15 minutes with Billy Sherrill, it became Wynette’s signature song. At the time, they thought it was just a sweet song about a devoted woman. However, its lyrics drew heavy criticism from several sources.

When Wynette arrived in Nashville, she tried and failed to land a record deal with nearly every label in town. Then, she met Sherrill, an executive at Epic Records, who saw her potential. He signed her to Epic and worked closely with her throughout her career. More specifically, he was her producer and sometimes songwriting partner.

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Wynette’s second single, “Your Good Girl’s Gonna Go Bad,” reached No. 3 in 1967. Then, Sherrill paired her with David Houston for his single “My Elusive Dreams,” which went to No. 1. Later that year, “I Don’t Wanna Play House” became her first solo chart-topper.

This Was the First Song Tammy Wynette Wrote with Billy Sherrill

According to Songfacts, “Stand by Your Man” was the first song Tammy Wynette and Billy Sherrill wrote together. At the time, she didn’t have much faith in her skill as a songsmith. Her then-boyfriend George Jones didn’t help her build that confidence.

“I went home and played it for George and he didn’t like it,” Wynette recalled. “He didn’t know I’d written it, so I asked what he didn’t like and he said, ‘I don’t know. I just don’t care for the song.’ That kind of got me started off wrong with ‘Stand by Your Man.’ But it’s grown on me now.”

[RELATED: On This Day in 1968, Tammy Wynette Released Her First No. 1 Album—Driven by an Unforgettable Hit Single]

Despite Jones’ opinion of the song, it spent three weeks at No. 1 on the country chart and peaked at No. 19 on the pop chart. It also brought Wynette the Grammy for Best Country Vocal Performance, Female in 1970. Then, in 1999, it was inducted into the Grammy Hall of Fame.

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