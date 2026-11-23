On this day (November 23) in 2023, Dolly Parton headlined the halftime show at the Dallas Cowboys Thanksgiving Day game. She took the field in a bedazzled cheerleader uniform to perform some of her biggest hits. The performance also marked the start of the Salvation Army’s Red Kettle Campaign, to which Parton donated $1 million.

The Salvation Army has been putting its iconic Red Kettles and bell ringers in high-traffic areas for more than 130 years. Every year, those generous shoppers fill those kettles with money that helps countless people across the United States. In 1996, the Dallas Cowboys partnered with the Salvation Army to kick off the campaign during their Thanksgiving Day game. The tradition continues 30 years later.

Videos by American Songwriter

“I am just so excited to be performing live at AT&T Stadium today to celebrate the launch of the Red Kettle Campaign,” Parton said in a statement. “There are so many people who need our help this holiday season, and I am honored to shine a light on all the wonderful services the Salvation Army provides to help our neighbors in need.”

Parton never shied away from donating to causes she believed in. This event was no different. Along with her time and a priceless performance, Parton donated $1 million to the cause. “There is a feeling that you get when you do give, and I give from the heart,” she said. “Love and giving is what it should be about.”

Parton’s priceless performance included “Jolene” and “9 to 5” followed by covers of Queen’s “We Are the Champions” and “We Will Rock You.” She closed the halftime show with a rendition of Leonard Cohen’s “Dance Me to the End of Love.”

Dolly Parton Shocked Everyone with Her Outfit

Dolly Parton didn’t let anyone know what she was wearing for the halftime show. Dallas Cowboys cheerleading director Kelli Finglass remembered the big reveal. “It’s Dolly Parton, and she came out in a cheerleader uniform, which was, as you know, kind of a surprise to all of us,” she recalled. “We’d sent some crystals and some fabrics and some inspiration ideas to her designer, Steve Summers, but when she popped out with that uniform, I think all of us, our mouths dropped,” Finglass added. “And she rocked it!”

[RELATED: On This Day in 1982, a Dolly Parton Classic Became the First Song to Top the Country Charts Twice]

Even Parton’s manager, Danny Nozzell, was shocked to see her stage attire. “It was completely her idea. She waited until right before she went to stage and came out of the dressing room to show us all,” he recalled. When she came out, myself, the security, and my staff fainted. I couldn’t tell the difference between Dolly and the cheerleaders. This is the genius of Doll, and people are still talking about it.”

Featured Image by Ron Jenkins/Getty Images