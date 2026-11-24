On this day (November 24) in 1965, Adam Carter Steffey was born in Norfolk, Virginia. Regarded among the most influential mandolin players of his generation, Steffey spent eight years as a member of Alison Krauss & Union Station. A five-time Grammy Award winner and 11-time International Bluegrass Music Association mandolin player of the year, his work has graced albums by Alison Krauss, Alan Jackson, Kenny Chesney, Vince Gill, Dolly Parton, and more.

Today, we’re taking a look at the life and career of Adam Steffey in honor of the legendary mandolin player’s 61st birthday.

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About Adam Steffey

Moving with his family to Kingsport, Tennessee in 1975, Adam Steffey got his first taste of bluegrass music when his grandfather took him to the Carter Family Fold in Hiltons, Virginia.

He began mandolin lessons at 15, eventually landing his first full-time job in music with the Lonesome River Band in 1987. He left in 1989 to form Dusty Miller, and through that band, he met country-bluegrass sensation Alison Krauss.

Steffey worked with Krauss for seven and a half years, featuring on her Union Station albums Every Time You Say Goodbye (1992) and So Long So Wrong (1997).

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He Once Quit Music, Briefly

Adam Steffey left Union Station in 1998 to found Mountain Heart, which combines rock, jam band, bluegrass, country, blues, jazz, and folk music. He exited shortly after to tour and record with bluegrass Southern gospel group the Isaacs, but returned to Mountain Heart in 2001.

Steffey officially left Mountain Heart in 2007, officially joining the Dan Tyminski Band two years later. The following year, he co-founded the Boxcars, which earned several Grammy nods before disbanding in 2017.

Mostly recently, Steffey played with the Highland Travelers. In 2018, the group announced they were disbanding due to Steffey’s retirement from music.

That break was short-lived, however, as he joined the Volume 5 lineup a few months later.

“I just needed to reset, study on it a bit… It will be a lot less stress not being a band leader,” Steffey told Bluegrass Today.

Other Work

Outside of bluegrass bands, Adam Steffey has done extensive studio work. His discography includes the 1996 Dolly Parton album Treasures, the Dixie Chicks’ 2002 album Home and Carrie Underwood’s 2005 debut Some Hearts.

Additionally, Steffey featured on Alan Jackson’s 2013 release The Bluegrass Album.

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In 2014, Adam Steffery earned a bachelor’s degree in interdisciplinary studies from East Tennessee State University. He later served as an adjunct faculty member teaching mandolin at his alma mater.

Featured image by Erika Goldring/WireImage