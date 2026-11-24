On this day (November 24) in 1931, Thomas Douglas Allsup was born on his Cherokee mother’s allotment near Owasso, Oklahoma on November 24, 1931. With a career spanning more than six decades, the Western swing guitarist played with the likes of Buddy Holly and Bob Wills & His Texas Playboys, Roy Orbison. As a producer, he worked with Roy Orbison, Willie Nelson, and Asleep at the Wheel.

Notably, Allsup was one coin flip away from likely perishing in the Februray 1959 plane crash that killed Buddy Holly, the Big Bopper, and Ritchie Valens. He gave up his seat to Valens after losing a coin toss.

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The last surviving member of Buddy Holly’s touring band for the 1959 Winter Dance Party, Tommy Allsup died on January 11, 2017, following complications from hernia surgery at a Springfield, Missouri hospital. He was 85 years old. Today, we’re remembering Allsup on what would have been his 95th birthday.

Tommy Allsup’s Musical Career Lasted More Than Six Decades

The 12th of 13 children born into a musical family, Tommy Allsup first learned to play a fiddle with just one string on it, and sang in musicals at school.

As a high school sophomore, he organized a Western-style band called the Oklahoma Swing Billies with several classmates as a high school sophomore. After graduation, Allsup worked with Art Davis and other bands before joining the Johnnie Lee Wills and All His Boys band in Tulsa.

The Crickets

Tommy Allsup fronted his own band in Lawton, Oklahoma, for a few years before a friend asked him to record at the Norman Petty Studio in Clovis, New Mexico. There, he met Buddy Holly and the Crickets, becoming the first to play a lead guitar solo on a Buddy Holly recording. Allsup spent the summer and fall of 1958 touring with the band.

Afterwards, the original Crickets parted ways. Holly recuited Allsup, Waylon Jennings, and Carl Bunch as his new backing outfit. They kicked off the next tour in winter 1959 with Ritchie Valens and the Big Bopper.

Due to the freezing weather, Holly hired a pilot to fly them to the next scheduled town following a show in Clear Lake, Iowa. Valens, who had never flown on a small plane before, begged Allsup to give up his spot for him. They flipped a coin, and Valens boarded the plane.

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Initial Associated Press reports stated that Allsup had also died in the crash because he had given Holly his wallet so that Holly could use Allsup’s ID to claim a mailed letter on his behalf.

Allsup kept the life-saving coin, which his wife later repurposed into a belt buckle.

After the Crickets

Powering through tragedy, Tommy Allsup led the Crickets through the duration of the tour. He later moved to Los Angeles, finding work as a session musician.

[RELATED: On This Day in 1959, Buddy Holly and His Tourmates Took the Stage for the Final Time, Bringing the Ill-Fated Winter Dance Party Tour to an End]

Allsup also worked as a producer. His credits include Willie Nelson’s first records and Asleep at the Wheel’s first five records, as well as work by Tex Williams, Mickey Gilley, Gene Watson, and others. He also produced Bob Wills’ album 24 Great Hits by Bob Wills and His Texas Playboys.

In his later years, Tommy Allsup lived in Texas, where he owned a recording studio.

Featured image by David Munn/WireImage