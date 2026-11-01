Born 89 Years Ago Today in Chicago, the Folk Legend Whose Songs Have Been Recorded by Bob Dylan, Dolly Parton, and Johnny Cash

On this day (October 31) in 1937, folk singer-songwriter Thomas Richard Paxton was born in Chicago, Illinois. With a career spanning seven decades, Paxton has chronicled the human condition in real time with songs like “The Last Thing On My Mind”, “Bottle of Wine”, and “Ramblin’ Boy”. He has also seen his work covered by the likes of Dolly Parton and Porter Wagoner, Johnny Cash, Willie Nelson, Bob Dylan, and more.

Today, we’re taking a trip through the life and career of Tom Paxton in honor of his 89th birthday.

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Tom Paxton Helped Shaped the Folk Scene

The son of a chemist, Tom Paxton moved to Bristow, Oklahoma, with his family at age 10. At 15, he received his first ukulele before moving on to the guitar, diving headfirst into the work of Harry Belafonte and Burl Ives.

After graduating from high school, he majored in drama at the University of Oklahoma. It was here that his folk-music education began in earnest, discovering the work of Woody Guthrie and the Weavers.

“I had what I like to call chromosomal change,” Paxton said in a 2024 interview. “This was my ‘Road to Damascus’ moment, where I went from someone who loved the stuff and turned into someone who had to do it.”

Upon earning his bachelor’s degree, he joined the U.S. Army, which brought him to Fort Dix, New Jersey. There, Paxton began writing songs on his typewriter, spending almost every weekend in New York City immersing himself in the burgeoning 1960s folk revival scene.

His Musical Beginnings

After wrapping up his military service, Tom Paxton stayed in New York and auditioned for the Chad Mitchell Trio. He didn’t get the part, but publisher Milt Okun liked his song “The Marvelous Toy” and signed him to his company, company, Cherry Lane Music Publishing.

Soon, Paxton became a fixture at Greenwich Village’s Gaslight Cafe. He published his songs in popular magazines and performed alongside legends including Bob Dylan and Phil Ochs.

Paxton raised his profile with a performance at the 1963 Newport Folk Festival, where Pete Seeger introduced him.

The following year, he made his major label debut with Ramblin’ Boy, which included three of his most well-known compositions — the title track, I Can’t Help But Wonder Where I’m Bound” and “The Last Thing on My Mind”.

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Three years later, Dolly Parton and Porter Wagoner released a cover of the latter song as their debut single. It reached number seven on the U.S. country singles chart, kicking off a near-constant string of Top 10 singles for the duo.

A Remarkable Legacy

Releasing more than 70 albums, Tom Paxton has never seen much chart success in the U.S. However, he has gained a massive following overseas, touring frequently in the United Kingdom along with Australia, New Zealand, Japan, Hong Kong, Scandinavia, France, Italy, Belgium, and Holland.

Beyond that, Paxton also commands the respect of some of folk music’s most recognizable names. Many regard him as the first advocate for folk singers to combine traditional songs with original writing.

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“Thirty years ago Tom Paxton taught a generation of traditional folksingers that it was noble to write your own songs, and, like a good guitar, he just gets better with age,” said singer Guy Clark.

Featured image by Christian Rose/Roger Viollet via Getty Images