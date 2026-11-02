Born 89 Years Ago Today in South Carolina, the Grand Ole Opry’s Longest-Serving Member Who Wrote Hits for Ray Price, Porter Wagoner, and Kenny Chesney

On this day (November 1) in 1937, James William Anderson III was born in Columbia, South Carolina. Best known to generations of Grand Ole Opry listeners as “Whispering” Bill Anderson for his soft-spoken, airy vocals, his influence in country music has spanned six decades and continues even today. July 2026 marked the 65th anniversary of his induction into the Grand Ole Opry, setting a record for the longest tenure in the institution’s century-long history.

The consummate entertainer, Anderson is also one of country music’s most decorated songwriters. In addition to recording more than three dozen Top 10 country singles himself, he has also penned massive hits for Jim Reeves, Kitty Wells, Porter Wagoner, Lefty Frizzell, and more.

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Today, we’re highlighting the illustrious life and career of “Whispering” Bill Anderson in honor of the Opry mainstay’s 89th birthday.

Early Life

Bill Anderson grew up mostly in Decatur, Georgia, where his father owned an insurance agency located directly below a radio station. Inspired by watching the country musicians perform, Anderson’s fascination with music blossomed. His paternal grandparents helped nurse that passion, as his grandfather played fiddle and his grandmother played guitar.

As a child, Anderson bought his first guitar with money saved from his paper route – “a cheap, flat-top model,” he recalled, “with the strings about an inch above the fret board”. At 10, he wrote his first song, “Carry Me Home to Texas” – despite having never been west of Carrollton, Georgia.

A standout pitcher on his high school baseball team, Anderson turned down an offer from a talent scout to attend the Chicago Cubs’ training camp. Instead, he enrolled at the University of Georgia in Athens, majoring in journalism.

Bill Anderson Wrote His First No. 1 Hit Before His 21st Birthday

Earning his degree in 1959, Bill Anderson took a job as a rock and roll DJ at a local radio station.

However, his refusal to play nothing but country records got him fired, and he accepted another position at a country station in Commerce, Georgia. There, he began writing songs in earnest. One of those songs, “City Lights”, became a massive hit for country singer Ray Price, spending 13 straight weeks atop the U.S. country charts.

“I was living in the tallest building in town, which was a little three-story hotel, and at night in the summer, I would take my guitar and go up onto the roof of the hotel and just sit up there and strum and sing to the night,” Anderson recalled. “I was up there one night in 1957 – I was 19 years old – and I managed to write the ‘bright array of city lights as far as I can see.’”

Finding His Way to Music City

Ironically, that “bright array of city lights” were two traffic lights and the flashing sign at the drugstore in tiny Commerce. But the song’s success brought Bill Anderson closer to the real-life city lights of Nashville, where he signed with Decca Records in the summer of 1958.

After scoring two Top 10 hits in “The Tip of My Fingers” and “Po Folks”, Anderson joined the Grand Ole Opry in 1961. Between 1960 and 1978, he logged 37 Top 10 country hits, including duets with Jan Howard and with Mary Lou Turner.

Anderson’s biggest career hit arrived in 1963 with the self-penned “Still”, which spent seven non-consecutive weeks atop the U.S. country chart and even cracked the pop 10, peaking at No. 8.

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He also helped discover Connie Smith, writing her breakthrough 1964 chart-topper “Once a Day” plus five Top 10 follow-up hits.

An Enduring Legacy

Although his chart success had begun to wane by the late 1970s, Bill Anderson remained a force in Nashville. He hosted his own syndicated TV series (1965–1973), a network game show (ABC’s The Better Sex, 1977–1978), and the Nashville Network’s Fandango (1983–1989).

Anderson experienced a songwriting resurgence in the late 1990s, co-authoring the 1998 chart-toppers “Wish You Were Here” by Mark Wills, and the Grammy-nominated “Two Teardrops” by Steve Wariner.

Four years later, Kenny Chesney hit the top 10 with “A Lot of Things Different.” And in 2005, Anderson and co-writer Jon Randall took 2005 CMA Song of the Year honors for “Whiskey Lullaby,” recorded by Brad Paisley and Alison Krauss.

Reflecting on his legacy in an interview with Taste of Country earlier this year, Anderson named his songwriting as the main part of his legacy.

[RELATED: 3 Stunning Songs Bill Anderson Wrote for Other Artists]

“I came here as a songwriter. That’s what brought me to town,” he said. “The whole artist thing just kind of happened on the heels of that.”

Featured image by Jason Kempin/Getty Images for ACM