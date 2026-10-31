Born on Halloween 63 Years Ago in Manchester, the Guitar Legend Behind One of the Most Influential “Sad Boy” Bands of the 80s

Born on this very day 63 years ago in Manchester, England, was the famed guitarist and co-songwriter of The Smiths, Johnny Marr. Throughout his career, both as part of The Smiths and as a solo musician, Marr’s work has influenced many of the alternative rock musicians who followed in the footsteps of The Smiths and similar English bands.

Just as well, Marr left his mark on countless bands that he joined after The Smiths came to an end in 1987. A few such bands include The Pretenders, Modest Mouse, and many more. Marr has also worked extensively as a session musician, working with the likes of Bryan Ferry, Talking Heads, Blondie, and others.

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Without a doubt, Johnny Marr is one of the most influential guitarists and songwriters of his era. Let’s celebrate his birthday by taking a deeper look at his eclectic career.

The Life and Career of Johnny Marr

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John Martin Marr was born on October 31, 1963, in Manchester, England. Born to an Irish family, Marr initially planned to become a professional football player before he met guitarists as a teenager who inspired him to pursue music.

Without a doubt, Marr is most famous for his time as the guitarist and co-songwriter of the ever-emotional and introspective alternative rock group The Smiths, which he formed with Morrissey in 1982. The band came to an end in 1987 due to personal differences between Morrissey and Marr. But while together, they delivered still-revered hit songs like “Heaven Knows I’m Miserable Now” (1984), “This Charming Man” (1983), and “How Soon Is Now?” (1985).

Marr was also part of the band Electronic and with them scored the No. 8 hit single in the UK, “Get The Message”, out in 1991. While working with Modest Mouse, Marr can be heard on the 2007 No. 1 hit album in the US, We Were Dead Before The Ship Even Sank.

Marr has received several accolades for his work in alternative rock, too. He received an honorary doctorate from Salford University for “changing the face of British guitar music.” He also received NME’s Godlike Genius award in 2013.

Today, Johnny Marr is still as active as ever as a creative. He released his most recent record, The Age Of Everything, in 2026.

Photo by Clare Muller/Redferns