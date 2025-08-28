“Endless Fuel for Every Creative Journey”: BOSS Launches PX-1 Plugout FX (16 BOSS Effects in One Pedal!)

We may earn an affiliate commission when you buy through our links.

Guitar effects technology is continually making leaps and bounds. There's no shortage of increasingly good-sounding all-in-one effects processors rolling out constantly. And BOSS, one of the most venerated effects pedal manufacturers in the game, dropped some very welcome news today, announcing the release of the new PX-1 Plugout FX pedal.

This unassuming pedal looks like any other BOSS pedal, housed in their iconic durable, angular stompbox. But what's inside is a far cry from your DS-1 or your CE-2. Well, it actually has both of these inside it, in a way, along with 14 other legendary BOSS effects. That's because the PX-1 is a uniquely portable hardware platform, with a powerful DSP engine that allows you to store 16 timeless BOSS effects onboard.

BOSS

And, according to a press release from BOSS, "Many more PX-1 effects will be added over time, and each new effect will be available with a low-cost Model Pass within the BOSS Effect Loader app."

Furthermore, you get six months of Roland Cloud Ultimate membership with your purchase of the PX-1, allowing you access to "the full BOSS Effects Pedals library, JC-120 Jazz Chorus and RE-201 Space Echo plug-ins, and many other powerful creative tools." So your live guitar rig and your production studio are getting a significant glow-up—all for the price of 3 or 4 classic BOSS pedals.

The interface looks to be a familiar one, with the same knobs you'd expect to see on any BOSS pedal. But there's also an onboard digital display to help you navigate your settings.

There's enough connectivity to hook up one or two auxiliary footswitches or expression pedals, plus stereo outs, tap tempo, and MIDI clock support for time-based effects.

Oh, I bet you want the full list of effects. Here they are:

OD-1 Over Drive

SP-1 Spectrum

PH-1 Phaser

SG-1 Slow Gear

CS-1 Compression Sustainer

TW-1 T Wah

SD-1 SUPER OverDrive

DS-1 Distortion

CE-2 Chorus

BF-2 Flanger

PN-2 Tremolo/Pan

OC-2 Octave

PS-2 Digital Pitch Shifter/Delay

VB-2 Vibrato

DD-2 Digital Delay

DF-2 SUPER Feedbacker & Distortion

That's right—the mega-rare SG-1 Slow Gear is on here—a $5-600 value... Plus, as you can see, tons of other classics. I mean, you're not really going to need any other pedals. And if you do want one, you can download it and swap it in.

I want. $249.99.



