Bourbon & Beyond Back with Stacked Lineup, Including Pearl Jam, Chris Stapleton, Jack White, and More

Bourbon and Beyond is the world’s largest bourbon and music festival, featuring nonstop music, celebrity chefs, and world-class bourbon. The four-day festival held in Louisville, Kentucky is returning with a bang this year after a two-year break due to Covid. From September 15-18, 2022, over 60 musical acts will perform. The star-studded list of headliners includes Jack White, Kings of Leon, Pearl Jam, and Chris Stapleton.

The live music is one of the highlights of the weekend, with performances from both superstars and up-and-coming artists. With a focus on country, rock, bluegrass, and blues musicians, there is truly something for everyone. Some of these musical acts include Alanis Morisette, Brandi Carlisle, Japanese Breakfast, The Doobie Brothers, Greta Van Fleet, and JP Saxe.

Kings of Leon’s Caleb Folowill expressed his excitement to finally return to the festival this year. “Bourbon and Beyond is definitely one we are looking forward to,” he said. “It has amazing food and obviously the best stuff to drink, I love both of those things. And sharing the stage over the four days with friends like Pearl Jam and Chris Stapleton makes us even more excited about it. We can’t wait!”

When the lineup was announced, many of the performers took to social media to share their excitement with fans. Musical duo Jocelyn and Chris Arndt wrote, “Exciting news— we’ll see you at @bourbonandbeyond this year! AHHH WOULD YOU LOOK AT THIS LINEUP.”

Shakey Graves also shared the good news on Twitter, jokingly calling the festival, “Bed Bath Bourbon and Beyond.”

“Slurp slurp it’s time for bed bath BOURBON AND BEYOND,” they wrote.

Thursday, September 15

Jack White, Alanis Morissette, Father John Misty, The Revivalists, Japanese Breakfast, Shakey Graves, Jimmie Vaughan, Shovels & Rope, Buffalo Nichols, Hannah Wicklund, Gary Brewer and the Kentucky Ramblers, Hogslop String Band, Tyler Boone

Friday, September 16

Kings of Leon, Brandi Carlile, Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit, Lukas Nelson & POTR, Courtney Barnett, Charley Crockett, St. Paul & the Broken Bones, Houndmouth, Christone “Kingfish” Ingram, Eric Gales, S.G. Goodman, Hogslop String Band, Jocelyn & Chris Arndt, Missy Raines & Allegheny, Tray Wellington

Saturday, September 17

Pearl Jam, Greta Van Fleet, St. Vincent, Crowded House, Cold War Kids, Elle King, Drive-By Truckers, JP Saxe, Robert Randolph Band, Reignwolf, The National Parks, Molly Tuttle & Golden Highway, Jon Stickley Trio, Missy Raines & Allegheny, Matilda Marigolds

Sunday, September 18

Chris Stapleton, The Doobie Brothers (50th Anniversary with Michael McDonald, Pat Simmons, Tom Johnston and John McFee), NEEDTOBREATHE, Caamp, Marcus King, Yola, Mike Campbell & The Dirty Knobs, Jukebox the Ghost, Boy & Bear, Madison Cunningham, Gin Wigmore, Sierra Hull, The Blue Stones, Jake Blount, Bella White, Jon Stickley Trio.

Photo courtesy of Steve Thrasher