Brandi Carlile Covers Joni Mitchell on SiriusXM Stage

On Saturday (September 4), for SiriusXM’s “Small Stage Series,” Seattle-based Grammy-winning artist, Brandi Carlile, performed a moving rendition of the Joni Mitchell classic, “Woodstock,” from the legendary songwriter’s platinum-selling 1970 LP, Ladies Of The Canyon.

Watch the video here:

Flanked as usual by twins Tim and Phil Hanseroth, Carlile offered her signature high-voiced warble in the largely restrained rendition of the classic song, written originally by Mitchell.

We are stardust, Carlile sings over spare keys. We are golden. Then she proceeds to head-bang during the tune’s climax.

In 2020, Carlile talked about meeting Mitchell, calling her a “wild cat,” “very powerful” and “more important than time”:

Here, Carlile treated talk show host, Stephen Colbert, to a little Joni Mitchell:

Carlile, who will release her newest record, In These Silent Days, on October 1, has rocketed to fame of late in the public eye after several Grammy wins and the release of her acclaimed 2018 LP, By the Way, I Forgive You.