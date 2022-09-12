Brandi Carlile Set for One-Day Only IMAX Live Concert Experience

Brandi Carlile is set for the big screen. The big, big, big screen!

That’s right, Carlile has recently confirmed an exclusive IMAX live concert experience, Brandi Carlile: In The Canyon Haze, for September 28 at 9 p.m. ET.

Fans can purchase tickets HERE. It is directed by Sam Wrench and will be broadcast live, overlooking Los Angeles’ storied Laurel Canyon neighborhood to over 100 IMAX theaters nationwide.

The new IMAX show is set to celebrate Carlile’s forthcoming deluxe album, In The Canyon Haze, which is also set to drop on September 28.

Produced by Carlile and the twins, Phil and Tim Hanseroth, and recorded at their home barn studio, In The Canyon Haze features reimagined Laurel Canyon-inspired versions of each song from Carlile’s acclaimed 2021 album, In These Silent Days, plus a special rendition of David Bowie’s “Space Oddity.”

Of the performance, Carlile says, “I’ve made a terrifying and beautiful commitment to livestream a complete performance of my new project In the Canyon Haze to IMAX theatres across the country. The music and harmonies are complex and lush…anything could happen. You will hear these songs like you’ve never heard them before and I expect that it’ll be one of the most potent and welcome challenges of my career to bring this to you in such stark detail. Live is live. Rock and roll is a risk and I’m HERE for it!

“Together, with our incredibly talented director Sam Wrench, we hope to deliver an enhanced and intimate cinematic experience that hasn’t been attempted before. Along with my band and some very special guests, I’m going to be performing In The Canyon Haze in its entirety, set against the fertile ground of Laurel Canyon and the music scene that inspired this reimagined album.

“The best part is that our audience will be there to join us in community for this one-night-only performance, live and in real-time in state-of-the-art IMAX theatres. This is the one and only time I wish I was in the audience instead of on the stage!

“We hope you enjoy this film as much as we’re going to enjoy bringing this music to life on the big screen. Get your tickets right away! I’ll see you all in the canyon.”

In advance of the release, the new version of Carlile’s current single, “You and Me on the Rock (In the Canyon Haze)” featuring her wife, Catherine Carlile, debuted last week.

The new album follows her acclaimed, award-winning albums, In These Silent Days and By The Way, I Forgive You.

Check out the new single, deluxe album tracklist, and upcoming tour dates for Carlile below

IN THESE SILENT DAYS (DELUXE EDITION)

IN THE CANYON HAZE TRACKLIST

1. Right On Time

2. You And Me On The Rock feat. Catherine Carlile

3. This Time Tomorrow

4. Broken Horses

5. Letter To The Past

6. Mama Werewolf

7. When You’re Wrong

8. Stay Gentle

9. Sinners Saints And Fools

10.Throwing Good After Bad

11. Space Oddity

BRANDI CARLILE CONFIRMED TOUR DATES

September 9—Morrison, CO—Red Rocks Amphitheatre* (SOLD OUT)

September 10—Morrison, CO—Red Rocks Amphitheatre† (SOLD OUT)

September 16—Louisville, KY—Bourbon & Beyond Festival

September 18—Los Angeles, CA—BeachLife Ranch

September 21—Richmond, VA—Music at Maymont+

September 22—Atlanta, GA—Fox Theatre‡

September 24—Franklin, TN—Pilgrimage Festival

September 25—Bridgeport, CT—Sound on Sound Festival

October 7—Durham, NC—Durham Performing Arts Center+

October 8—Greenville, SC—Peace Center Concert Hall+

October 21—Boston, MA—TD Garden#

October 22—New York, NY—Madison Square Garden#

January 9-13, 2023—Riviera Maya, Mexico—Girls Just Wanna Weekend 4 (SOLD OUT)

*with special guests Lucius and Allison Russell

†with special guests Indigo Girls and Allison Russell

+a special solo performance

‡with special guest Amy Ray Band

#with special guest Brittany Howard