Eminem Makes Surprise Appearance During Ed Sheeran Concert

Eminem and Ed Sheeran have partnered up again! The duo decided to surprise Sheeran’s concertgoer during his show in Detroit at Ford Field. The 8 Mile star went on to perform two of his hits “Stan” and “Lose Yourself” as the crowd went wild when they heard the first chord of the latter, thinking Sheeran was only going to cover the song. “I’ve always been excited to come and play in Detroit,” Sheeran told the crowd, saying that Slim Shady was one of his favorite artists. “I wonder if I can play a cover of one of his songs for you?”

Surprise to them, they received a special treat, making it a memorable night for both artists and the crowd. “I don’t know about you, but that was pretty awesome…perfect,” Sheeran told the crowd. “This has been such a memorable night. I will never forget it.”

The duo actually go way back after collaborating in 2018 for their hit, “River.” Sheeran was also part of Eminem’s celebration when he was inducted into the Rock And Roll Hall of Fame last year. The artists also worked together on 50 Cent’s “Those Kinda Nights” in his 2020’s Music to Be Murded By. In 2019 Eminem also appeared on Sheeran’s No. 6 Collaborations Project, “Remember the Name.”

In May, Sheeran’s latest release, Subtract, became the fastest-selling album of 2023 with its lead single, “Eyes Closed” becoming Sheeran’s 14th No. 1 on the Official Singles Chart. The singer also released a four-part Disney + Documentary, The Sum Of It All, which showcased his time leading to the Mathematics end.

Most recently, Sheeran made headlines during his performance at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh after 17 individuals were hospitalized due to temperature peaking at 87 degrees. At the concert, a number of staff members and attendees were swiftly taken to a nearby hospital by EMS personnel on duty at the outdoor venue. The City of Pittsburgh reported that they received a total of 37 distress calls. The incidents included heat-related problems, a seizure, two cases of cardiac arrest, and instances of falls.

(Photo Credit: Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images)