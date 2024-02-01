Brandy Clark Kicks Off 2024 GRAMMYs Week with Performance at the Recording Academy’s Celebration of Craft Event

Yesterday (January 31), the Recording Academy hosted the first annual Celebration of Craft event. It was the first-ever joint event for the Academy’s craft wings and honored Leslie Ann Jones. Singer/songwriter and Grammy nominee Brandy Clark kicked off the first event of Grammy Week with a live acoustic performance.

Videos by American Songwriter

Details about Clark’s performance are scarce. However, the Recording Academy shared a post featuring several photos of Clark onstage. In the caption, they wrote, “What is a wonderful way to start our ‘Celebration of Craft’ event? A performance by Brandy Clark!” Check out the photos from her performance below.

What is a wonderful way to start our "A Celebration of Craft" event? A performance by @TheBrandyClark! 🎶 #GRAMMYs pic.twitter.com/JxC887cQyQ — Recording Academy / GRAMMYs (@RecordingAcad) February 1, 2024

[Brandy Clark Spring Tour 2024: Get Tickets While They Last]

Brandy Clark Kicks Off Grammy Week in Style

Opening the Celebration of Craft event was a solid start to Grammy Week for Clark. They could get much bigger for her when the awards ceremony begins on Sunday (February 4), though. She’s going into the ceremony with a whopping six nominations under her belt.

[RELATED: Brandy Clark Talks Grammy Nominations, ‘Shucked,’ and Why 2023 Was Her Best Year Yet]

Shucked (Original Broadway Cast Recording) is up for Musical Theater Album of the Year. Additionally, her self-titled album spawned several nominations including Americana Album of the Year. The song “Buried” is up for Country Song of the Year and Country Solo Performance of the Year. “Dear Insecurity” featuring Brandi Carlisle is up for Americana Performance of the Year and American Roots Song of the Year.

Clark has been nominated for eight Grammy Awards in the past with no wins. She’s looking to change that this Sunday.

More About the Celebration of Craft Event

The Celebration of Craft is the first-ever event by the Producers and Songwriters Wing and the Songwriters and Composers Wing of the Recording Academy. The event salutes seven-time Grammy winner Leslie An Jones as well as the producers, engineers, songwriters, and composers behind the music.

The event celebrates Jones’ 40 years of work as a recording and mixing engineer and record producer. She was also the first woman Chair of the Recording Academy’s Board of Trustees. She continues to work behind the scenes recording and mixing music for TV, movies, and video games, and producing records in the classical genre.

Jones has worked with greats such as Herbie Hancock, Michael Feinstein, Santana, Bobby McFerrin, and many more.

Featured Image by Leon Bennett/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

If you purchase through links on our site we may earn an affiliate commission.