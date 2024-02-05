Fans Ready to “Riot” as Brandy Clark Finally Gets Over the GRAMMY Hump, Puts on Knockout Performance

Brandy Clark is no stranger to Grammy Nominations. She received eleven nods in previous years. She was up for six trophies at the 2024 Grammy Awards tonight (February 4). Clark’s impressive range as an artist landed her in three categories—Americana, country, and theater. In the pre-show ceremony, she took home her first Grammy Award.

After years of being nominated and overlooked, Clark finally took home a well-deserved trophy. “Dear Insecurity” featuring Brandi Carlisle won for Best Americana Performance. Many longtime fans took to social media to celebrate the win.

Brandy Clark’s Fans Sound Off After Grammy Win

Fellow Americana artist Adeem the Artist tweeted, “Also, bout time for Brandy Clark. That record she done with Brandi is a gorgeous thing.”

“I have been one of Brandy Clark’s biggest fans for 10 years. 17 career [GRAMMY] noms, 6 today! Happy to have just witnessed her first win,” one fan tweeted.

“Brandy Clark is so underrated. So glad Dear Insecurity won,” another shared.

Clark didn’t just take home an award for the song. She also took the stage to perform “Dear Insecurity” at the Grammy pre-show. The performance hit home for many fans and earned the singer/songwriter some new ears.

A new listener tweeted, “Never heard of her before but after her performance, I added that song to my playlist.”

Just watched Brandy Clark perform on the Grammy’s 😭😭 if she doesn’t go home with all of her trophies tonight I will RIOT also I see you Sista Strings 👀 pic.twitter.com/X2xrxcbQu8 — ☠️DeathBySpader☠️ (@PoisonGirl_616) February 4, 2024

Clark on Her Grammy-Nominated Songs

In a recent interview with American Songwriter, Clark talked about both “Buried” and “Dear Insecurity” and what makes them resonate so deeply with listeners. “I don’t know how you get much more vulnerable than those songs,” the singer/songwriter said. “It’s a good reminder that we all feel the same things. That’s what I think connects us as humans,” she added.

She also spoke about receiving six Grammy nominations. “It feels really amazing,” she said. “Somebody told me a long time ago to write what you know, and if it matters to you, it’ll matter to someone else. It’s a good reminder of that to me.”

Featured Image by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for The Recording Academy