Brent Cobb Continues Building Momentum with Amazon Original Song, “Loose Strings”

Since his debut in 2016, singer-songwriter Brent Cobb has continued on a steep upward trajectory. Three more studio albums earned Best Americana Album nominations at the 60th GRAMMY Awards and Emerging Artist of the Year at the 2017 Americana Honors & Awards. 2020’s Keep ‘Em On They Toes is a culmination of Cobb’s momentum, marking an arrival through thoughtfully storytelling and social commentary.

The 34-year-old Georgia native is speaking his truth as an artist after years of penning hits for Miranda Lambert, Luke Bryan, Little Big Town, and The Oak Ridge Boys. His new Amazon Original Song, “Loose Strings,” is an unadorned recital, reclaiming a past song story. Cobb conveys his unwavering commitment in a deceptively styled love song with the vulnerability of a vetted songwriter.

“I wrote ‘Loose Strings’ after a good healthy disagreement with my better half,” says Cobb. “It’s hard to hold anything down with loose strings, but if you keep working at it, they’ll eventually tighten up, and it’s worth it. It’s different than a song I would normally put on an album, but it’s the raw emotion of a very real moment.”

The track—co-penned with Erik Dylan and Phillip White—first appeared on Nashville’s breakout act Hailey Whitters’ Living The Dream. The lauded collection is a deluxe expansion of her bold 2020 entrance, The Dream, on which the two dueted, “Glad to Be Here.”

For the sake of continuity, Cobb announced plans to take his momentum on the road. He and another of Nashville’s finest, Kendell Marvel, will embark on their “Country Music for Grown Folks” tour on May 6. The duo will head south from Tulsa’s Cain’s Ballroom, hitting stages like Kansas City’s Knuckleheads, Austin’s Antone’s Nightclub, New Braunfels’ Gruene Hall, Dallas’ The Kessler Theater, Asheville’s Grey Eagle, and Nashville’s City Winery, among others.

The roadshow is Cobb’s first opportunity to share the soul-searching songs from his latest album. Released this past fall on his own label—Ol’ Buddy Records—via Thirty Tigers. Keep ‘Em On They Toes was created after Cobb moved back to his home state of Georgia after several years between Nashville and Los Angeles—a decision that greatly influenced his songwriting. Produced by Brad Cook (Waxahatchee, Bon Iver, Hiss Golden Messenger), the ten tracks evoke the artist’s reflective mindset from the comfort of native turf. The songwriter purveys his worldview from the ground level with poise, sharing vigilant yet accessible ideology.

Listen to Brent Cobb’s soulful new Amazon Original Song, “Loose Strings,” below. Check out Keep’ Em On They Toes here. Find complete details and dates for the “Country Music for Grown Folks” tour here.