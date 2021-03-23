Two of Nashville’s favorite tunesmiths announced plans to take their Country Music For Grown Folks tour across the Southeast with a series of special acoustic shows. Beginning May 5 at Cain’s Ballroom in Tulsa, Oklahoma, their tour will head south, hitting stages like Kansas City’s Knuckleheads, Austin’s Antone’s Nightclub, New Braunfels’ Gruene Hall, Dallas’ The Kessler Theater, Asheville’s Grey Eagle and Nashville’s City Winery among others.

Each show will feature three distinct sets. To start, Marvel will perform a solo acoustic set before passing the mic to Cobb to do the same. As a grand finale, the two friends will join forces for a collaborative set, performing songs they have written for other artists.

The two singer-songwriters are some of the most prolific voices in the country music world. Together, they shape the sound of country music with their reflective storytelling. Cobb’s 2020 album Keep Em’ On They Toes follows his Grammy-nominated 2018 record, Providence Canyon. In tandem with his solo artistry, Cobb has written songs for a variety of country artists, including Luke Bryan, Kellie Pickler, Kenny Chesney, Little Big Town, The Oak Ridge Boys as well as many others. He co-penned “Holy Water” from Miranda Lambert’s Grammy-winning album, Wildcard.

Marvel released his latest album, Solid Gold Sounds, in 2019—and the Deluxe Edition in 2020. The Music City vet is beloved for his Honky Tonk Experience series. His writing credits include Gary Allan’s “Right Where I Need to Be” and Chris Stapleton’s Grammy-winning single, “Either Way.” Brothers Osborne, Jamey Johnson, Jake Owen, Blake Shelton, George Strait, and Lee Ann Womack have also cut his songs.

Of the tour, Cobb shares, “Well, the time has finally come. Looking forward to getting back out to y’all with my ol’ buddy Kendell Marvel,” and Marvel adds, “There ain’t a better singer/songwriter than my buddy Brent Cobb. Can’t wait to hit the highway with him in May and throw some country on ‘em!”

Tickets for the shows go on-sale this Wednesday, March 24 at 12:00pm ET. Text “Kendell Marvel” to 31996 for access to pre-sale. Full health and safety protocols are available on each venue’s website.

COUNTRY MUSIC FOR GROWN FOLKS TOUR—CONFIRMED DATES:

May 6—Tulsa, OK—Cain’s Ballroom

May 7—Kansas City, MO—Knuckleheads

May 8—Fayetteville, AR—George’s Majestic Lounge

May 9—Fort Smith, AR—Majestic

May 13—Austin, TX—Antone’s Nightclub

May 14—Houston, TX—The Heights Theater

May 15—New Braunfels’s Gruene Hall

May 16—Dallas, TX—The Kessler Theater

May 20—Decatur, AL—Princess Theatre Center

May 21—Chattanooga, TN—The Signal

May 22—Asheville, NC—Grey Eagle

May 23—Nashville, TN—City Winery