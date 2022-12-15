Fall Out Boy Continue to Tease Eighth Album with Mysterious Postcards

Fall Out Boy cannot simply announce a new album. Instead, they’ve been extremely cryptic for a few weeks, dropping complex hints here and there.

What began as mysterious blacked-out ads in the Chicago Tribune, reading “FOB 8” and “If you build it, they will come,” has escalated. More recently, Fall Out Boy fans have received cryptic postcards, further reinforcing their speculations of a soon-to-arrive eighth album from the pop-punk band.

Heralding “Greetings from: Pink Seashell Beach,” the postcards all contained the same message: “I saw you in a bright clear field. Hurricane heat in my head. The kind of pain you feel to get good in the end. Inscribed like stone and faded by the rain: ‘Give up what you love give up what you love before it does you in…’”

The URL, sendingmylovefrompinkseashellbeach.com, was included on the card. Upon clicking the link, fans are invited to “join us for a tiny sneak peek into the world.” A button on the webpage that reads, “Do not open before Christmas,” takes visitors to a mailing list form.

See the postcard and fan reactions, below.

“Thanks for the postcard,” one fan wrote in a post on Twitter.

greetings from: pink seashell beach!!! thanks for the postcard [from a plane crash, wish you were here 😉 ] @falloutboy pic.twitter.com/uhMuFhLSbI — tucci’s mom (@emmaquesadilla) December 12, 2022

“FOB fans, look what came in the mail for me today!!,” read one tweet.

“Best Monday surprise ever…,” another post read. “So ready for FOB8.”

best monday surprise ever… so ready for FOB8 🥹🖤 pic.twitter.com/YKB6oiH85A — bekah (@fixbekahin45) December 13, 2022

The new record would be Fall Out Boy’s first LP since their 2018 release, Mania.

Earlier this year, the group’s guitarist, Joe Trohman, hinted at new music that has since been put on hold. “We were working on some stuff that was guitar-based,” he told Rolling Stone. “I don’t know what’s happening with it. I think it unfortunately went to the back burner. It would be nice to make a record where the guitar is a little more upfront. We did start that way, as a guitar-based rock band, and it’d be cool to go back to those roots.”

Photo by Timothy Norris / Getty Images for Live Nation