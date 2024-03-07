Brian Kelley Reveals the Personal Inspiration Behind His Rumored Tyler Hubbard Diss Track “Kiss My Boots”

Brian Kelley who made up one half of Florida-Georgia Line is preparing to drop his sophomore solo record Tennessee Truth on May 10. Yesterday, (March 6), Kelley released the latest single from the album, “Kiss My Boots.” Many fans speculate that it was a middle finger to his former bandmate Tyler Hubbard. In a recent interview, he talked about the inspiration behind the song.

Kelley co-penned “Kiss My Boots” with Dylan Guthro. It’s the fifth and most personal song he’s released from the upcoming album. Between the song’s lyrics and its official video that features the Florida native hunting a literal snake in the grass, fans think he’s out for revenge after being betrayed.

Previously released tracks “Dirt Cheap,” “See You Next Summer,” “How We’re Livin’,” and “Trucks, Ducks, Bucks & Beer” will also be on Tennessee Truth.

Earlier this month, Kelley sat down with Holler Country to talk about his forthcoming album. During the conversation, he discussed the inspiration behind his latest single. He also talked about how important the song is to him and what makes it stand out.

Brian Kelley Sheds Light on “Kiss My Boots”

If “Kiss My Boots” is about Kelley’s former bandmate, he isn’t ready to talk about it. However, he did share some insight on the song. “You know, this is a really personal song,” he began. “It was born from a deep wound and a relationship. It’s a song about betrayal and I just took a deep dive and put it all out there in a song, just like so many other artists have done over the years,” he explained.

Then, he talked about what he would like his fans to take away from the single. “I really hope people can find their own Tennessee truth in this song,” he said, referencing his forthcoming record. “What I love about this song, I know what it means to me. And I think it has a universal message that people can relate to. A lot of people have been betrayed, and so I hope that this song helps them as much as it has helped me.

Featured Image by Brett Carlsen/Getty Images for BMLG